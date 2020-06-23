All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8801 Aurora Ave N 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8801 Aurora Ave N 9
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8801 Aurora Ave N 9

8801 Aurora Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8801 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated Studio on Aurora Ave - Property Id: 91347

The LOCATION makes it a breeze to get anywhere in Seattle! Minutes to Downtown, Northgate, and UW.

Amenities include:
Trash/Recycle onsite
Furnished or unfurnished studio
Full Kitchen
Shared laundry
Gated community
Parking spot
Wi-Fi, utilities, electricity, & trash services $150 per month

Georgian apartment is conveniently located:
15-minute walk from North Seattle College
15-minute walk to Green Lake
10-minute drive to Northgate Mall
15-minute drive to Downtown Seattle
15- minute drive to University Village and University of Washington

Enjoy living in a gated community, with free parking, wifi, and laundry services. Also conveniently located just minutes away from North Seattle College, Northgate Mall, and Green Lake, or a quick bus ride to Downtown Seattle and the University of Washington.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91347
Property Id 91347

(RLNE4582663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8801 Aurora Ave N 9 have any available units?
8801 Aurora Ave N 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8801 Aurora Ave N 9 have?
Some of 8801 Aurora Ave N 9's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8801 Aurora Ave N 9 currently offering any rent specials?
8801 Aurora Ave N 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8801 Aurora Ave N 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8801 Aurora Ave N 9 is pet friendly.
Does 8801 Aurora Ave N 9 offer parking?
Yes, 8801 Aurora Ave N 9 does offer parking.
Does 8801 Aurora Ave N 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8801 Aurora Ave N 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8801 Aurora Ave N 9 have a pool?
No, 8801 Aurora Ave N 9 does not have a pool.
Does 8801 Aurora Ave N 9 have accessible units?
No, 8801 Aurora Ave N 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 8801 Aurora Ave N 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8801 Aurora Ave N 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Lexicon
120 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW
Seattle, WA 98106
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Rollin Street Flats
120 Westlake Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Astro
315 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University