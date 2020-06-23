8801 Aurora Ave N 9

Amenities

Beautifully Renovated Studio on Aurora Ave



The LOCATION makes it a breeze to get anywhere in Seattle! Minutes to Downtown, Northgate, and UW.



Amenities include:

Trash/Recycle onsite

Furnished or unfurnished studio

Full Kitchen

Shared laundry

Gated community

Parking spot

Wi-Fi, utilities, electricity, & trash services $150 per month



Georgian apartment is conveniently located:

15-minute walk from North Seattle College

15-minute walk to Green Lake

10-minute drive to Northgate Mall

15-minute drive to Downtown Seattle

15- minute drive to University Village and University of Washington



Enjoy living in a gated community, with free parking, wifi, and laundry services. Also conveniently located just minutes away from North Seattle College, Northgate Mall, and Green Lake, or a quick bus ride to Downtown Seattle and the University of Washington.

