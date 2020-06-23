8801 Aurora Ave N 9

Amenities
Beautifully Renovated Studio on Aurora Ave - Property Id: 91347
The LOCATION makes it a breeze to get anywhere in Seattle! Minutes to Downtown, Northgate, and UW.
Amenities include:
Trash/Recycle onsite
Furnished or unfurnished studio
Full Kitchen
Shared laundry
Gated community
Parking spot
Wi-Fi, utilities, electricity, & trash services $150 per month
Georgian apartment is conveniently located:
15-minute walk from North Seattle College
15-minute walk to Green Lake
10-minute drive to Northgate Mall
15-minute drive to Downtown Seattle
15- minute drive to University Village and University of Washington
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91347
(RLNE4582663)