8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage lobby

Beautiful Spacious Greenwood Condo - Two Bedroom, Two Bath - - View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/ -



**NOW VACANT AND AVAILABLE FOR EASY SHOWINGS**



Fantastic condo available is this well-maintained building in excellent Greenwood location! This bright garden level condo features a gas fireplace, open concept living/dining/kitchen, gallery walls in entry/hallway, beautiful custom hardwood floors, extra spacious master bedroom with lovely outlook to manicured grounds with a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with double vanity sink. Second bedroom is also good size; guest full bathroom off hallway. Full size washer/dryer with great extra storage and large, private patio. Custom lighting, tile floors in entry and bathrooms, gorgeous hardwoods. One secured parking spot is available for $100 per month. Secured lobby entrance (also secured mail delivery) Located close to restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, shopping, public transportation and convenient access to downtown.



Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the “contact us” or “request a tour” icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.



- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- Security Deposit of one month’s rent and Last Month’s rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

-$50 per person per month for gas, sewer and garbage. Electric and water is tenant responsibility - billed separately.

- Parking in Secured Garage - $100 per month

- Minimum 12 month lease



No Pets Allowed



