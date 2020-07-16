All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207

8750 Greenwood Avenue North · (206) 713-0778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8750 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
lobby
Beautiful Spacious Greenwood Condo - Two Bedroom, Two Bath - - View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/ -

**NOW VACANT AND AVAILABLE FOR EASY SHOWINGS**

Fantastic condo available is this well-maintained building in excellent Greenwood location! This bright garden level condo features a gas fireplace, open concept living/dining/kitchen, gallery walls in entry/hallway, beautiful custom hardwood floors, extra spacious master bedroom with lovely outlook to manicured grounds with a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with double vanity sink. Second bedroom is also good size; guest full bathroom off hallway. Full size washer/dryer with great extra storage and large, private patio. Custom lighting, tile floors in entry and bathrooms, gorgeous hardwoods. One secured parking spot is available for $100 per month. Secured lobby entrance (also secured mail delivery) Located close to restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, shopping, public transportation and convenient access to downtown.

Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the “contact us” or “request a tour” icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- Security Deposit of one month’s rent and Last Month’s rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
-$50 per person per month for gas, sewer and garbage. Electric and water is tenant responsibility - billed separately.
- Parking in Secured Garage - $100 per month
- Minimum 12 month lease

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2647399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207 have any available units?
8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207 have?
Some of 8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207 currently offering any rent specials?
8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207 pet-friendly?
No, 8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207 offer parking?
Yes, 8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207 offers parking.
Does 8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207 have a pool?
No, 8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207 does not have a pool.
Does 8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207 have accessible units?
No, 8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207 does not have accessible units.
Does 8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Zella
429 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Vive
1516 NW 51st St
Seattle, WA 98107
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Edwards on Fifth
2619 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
7 Hills
1919 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Crown Hill Apartments
2761-2769 NW 80th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Alder Flats
220 10th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Cielo
800 Seneca St
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity