Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

8712 Phinney Ave N

8712 Phinney Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8712 Phinney Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated Greenwood Townhome - Beautifully renovated townhome in Greenwood with new appliances, gleaming hardwood floors and quartz counter tops. Main floor includes a large living room with fireplace and bathroom. Cooks kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range, and pantry. Two large bedrooms and additional flex room; excellent for a home office or third bedroom. Lots of storage and oversized attached garage with washer and dryer. Private patio. Alley access optional.

Great location! Steps away from parks, grocery, bars and restaurants while maintaining a quiet/private atmosphere. Fast and easy commute by bus or car.

Available the first week of December. Call Uri to set up a viewing 206-353-7228.

(RLNE5327883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8712 Phinney Ave N have any available units?
8712 Phinney Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8712 Phinney Ave N have?
Some of 8712 Phinney Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8712 Phinney Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
8712 Phinney Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 Phinney Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 8712 Phinney Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8712 Phinney Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 8712 Phinney Ave N offers parking.
Does 8712 Phinney Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8712 Phinney Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 Phinney Ave N have a pool?
No, 8712 Phinney Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 8712 Phinney Ave N have accessible units?
No, 8712 Phinney Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 Phinney Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8712 Phinney Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

