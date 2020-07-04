8712 Phinney Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated Greenwood Townhome - Beautifully renovated townhome in Greenwood with new appliances, gleaming hardwood floors and quartz counter tops. Main floor includes a large living room with fireplace and bathroom. Cooks kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range, and pantry. Two large bedrooms and additional flex room; excellent for a home office or third bedroom. Lots of storage and oversized attached garage with washer and dryer. Private patio. Alley access optional.



Great location! Steps away from parks, grocery, bars and restaurants while maintaining a quiet/private atmosphere. Fast and easy commute by bus or car.



Available the first week of December. Call Uri to set up a viewing 206-353-7228.



(RLNE5327883)