8637 39th Avenue South

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely Renovated Beacon Hill 5 BR and 2 BA home on a quiet and private street by a greenbelt near Rainier Light Rail Station for easy commuter access. This home features a family friendly layout and custom millwork that makes this unique home perfect for families and kids! This home has a kitchen that features granite tile countertops, newer flooring that compliments the original hardwood in main living areas, SS appliance, a large storage shed, a well manicured and maintained private outdoor space, a treehouse, and many other features that makes this a great rental home. There is plenty of storage and space to run around with a large family room in the lower floor with an office and second bathroom as well as a couple additional bedrooms. This home has so many utilitarian uses with unique indoor and outdoor spaces! Come check out your next rental home!



Tenant's responsible for all utilities, First and Last month's rent for move in fees, $40.00 application fee per applicant. Dogs allowed on case by case basis. No Cats.