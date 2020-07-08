8626 10th Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Charming home in West Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located on a great block and has laminate floors throughout. Kitchen has all appliances. Washer/Dryer in home. Great back yard w/patio and large shed for extra storage. Street parking only. Easy driving distance to neighborhood restaurants and shops.



Terms: 1st, last & 1 month security deposit; 12 month lease. No smoking. Pets considered case by case w/pet deposit (2 pets max). 650+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management