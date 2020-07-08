All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8626 10th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8626 10th Ave SW
Last updated June 1 2020 at 11:02 PM

8626 10th Ave SW

8626 10th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8626 10th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming home in West Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located on a great block and has laminate floors throughout. Kitchen has all appliances. Washer/Dryer in home. Great back yard w/patio and large shed for extra storage. Street parking only. Easy driving distance to neighborhood restaurants and shops.

Terms: 1st, last & 1 month security deposit; 12 month lease. No smoking. Pets considered case by case w/pet deposit (2 pets max). 650+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8626 10th Ave SW have any available units?
8626 10th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 8626 10th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
8626 10th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8626 10th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 8626 10th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8626 10th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 8626 10th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 8626 10th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8626 10th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8626 10th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 8626 10th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 8626 10th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 8626 10th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8626 10th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8626 10th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8626 10th Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 8626 10th Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

HANA
101 6th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Muir
718 Rainier Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Citizen
1222 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Lothlorien
4730 University Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Villa Appia
12300 31st Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98125
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University