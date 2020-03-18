All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019

8602 23rd Ave NE

8602 23rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8602 23rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLOSE TO UW! 4BR, FENCED YARD, W/D, MORE!! - Thaw out with a hot deal on this house! Fenced yard with washer and dryer. Act fast before it is gone!

More information about this house, including photos and access to our online application, please visit:
https://msrealestate.appfolio.com/listings/detail/439593d7-0829-4445-bdd9-73e1aaa50d68

This is a wonderful 4 bedroom one-story single family house -- fenced yard, bamboo floor, and newer carpet. It also has a separate kitchen eating area, formal dining room, laundry room and storage room, and full size washer and dryer. Double pane windows. Fenced yard (ideal for kids or for a pet owner).

Perfect for college or grad students, friends, families looking to live in a quiet neighborhood.

Good school district, close to Nathan Hale High School. Walking distance to busline. Plenty of parking. Within 2.5-3 miles from UW campus. 7 minutes drive through 25th Ave to University Village. 1.5 miles (3mins drive) from Northgate mall.

Pets ok with additional rent and deposit.

The address of the house is 8602 23rd Ave NE, Seattle. Contact Jason for more info, and to schedule a tour, at 206-486-2942

Meadowbrook, Wedgewood, Wedgwood, Ravenna, Maple Leaf, University of Washington, UW, Northgate mall, lake city, north Seattle, North gate mall.

(RLNE4667398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8602 23rd Ave NE have any available units?
8602 23rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8602 23rd Ave NE have?
Some of 8602 23rd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8602 23rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
8602 23rd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8602 23rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8602 23rd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 8602 23rd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 8602 23rd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 8602 23rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8602 23rd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8602 23rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 8602 23rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 8602 23rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 8602 23rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8602 23rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8602 23rd Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
