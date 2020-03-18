Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CLOSE TO UW! 4BR, FENCED YARD, W/D, MORE!! - Thaw out with a hot deal on this house! Fenced yard with washer and dryer. Act fast before it is gone!



This is a wonderful 4 bedroom one-story single family house -- fenced yard, bamboo floor, and newer carpet. It also has a separate kitchen eating area, formal dining room, laundry room and storage room, and full size washer and dryer. Double pane windows. Fenced yard (ideal for kids or for a pet owner).



Perfect for college or grad students, friends, families looking to live in a quiet neighborhood.



Good school district, close to Nathan Hale High School. Walking distance to busline. Plenty of parking. Within 2.5-3 miles from UW campus. 7 minutes drive through 25th Ave to University Village. 1.5 miles (3mins drive) from Northgate mall.



Pets ok with additional rent and deposit.



The address of the house is 8602 23rd Ave NE, Seattle. Contact Jason for more info, and to schedule a tour, at 206-486-2942



