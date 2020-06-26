All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 854 NE 89TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
854 NE 89TH ST
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

854 NE 89TH ST

854 NE 89th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Maple Leaf
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

854 NE 89th St, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
854 NE 89TH ST Available 07/01/19 - Luxury 2 bedroom townhome with loft. Open concept living with stunning views. First floor features bonus living space, great for office area. Second floor is equipped with spacious living and dining room area, top notch kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a 1/2 bath. Upper level has 2 bedrooms with spa bath. HUGE rooftop deck with premium views, great for entertaining! 1 year agreement, animals accepted case by case basis, all utilities covered by tenant. First month's and deposit.

(RLNE4916676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 NE 89TH ST have any available units?
854 NE 89TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 854 NE 89TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
854 NE 89TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 NE 89TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 854 NE 89TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 854 NE 89TH ST offer parking?
No, 854 NE 89TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 854 NE 89TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 NE 89TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 NE 89TH ST have a pool?
No, 854 NE 89TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 854 NE 89TH ST have accessible units?
No, 854 NE 89TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 854 NE 89TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 854 NE 89TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 854 NE 89TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 854 NE 89TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

101 Broadway
101 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
West Seattle Orchard
4500 36th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98126
REO Flats
1525 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The CC Apartments
701 16th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Beacon View
1701 12th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University