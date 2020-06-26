Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

854 NE 89TH ST Available 07/01/19 - Luxury 2 bedroom townhome with loft. Open concept living with stunning views. First floor features bonus living space, great for office area. Second floor is equipped with spacious living and dining room area, top notch kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a 1/2 bath. Upper level has 2 bedrooms with spa bath. HUGE rooftop deck with premium views, great for entertaining! 1 year agreement, animals accepted case by case basis, all utilities covered by tenant. First month's and deposit.



(RLNE4916676)