Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

8533 18th Ave NW

8533 18th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8533 18th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Crown Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available 07/10/20 Newly Renovated Craftsman Home in North Ballard - Property Id: 284711

Charming front yard & inviting porch welcomes you to this completely updated Ballard craftsman home. Renovated in 2019, w/new windows, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, tiled shower + more! Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gas stove & soft close cabinets. Enjoy summer nights on the private deck overlooking the spacious & fully fenced backyard. Gas line on deck for grilling (no need for a propane tank!). Full access to detached 1-car garage. Take advantage of the fully finished daylight basement w/separate entrance, including washer & dryer, bedroom, bathroom + rec room with many possibilities. Home is also equipped w/smart home features such as a Nest thermostat and WiFi light switches. With a walk score of 85, this beautiful home is t disturb tenants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284711
Property Id 284711

(RLNE5795365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8533 18th Ave NW have any available units?
8533 18th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8533 18th Ave NW have?
Some of 8533 18th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8533 18th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
8533 18th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8533 18th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8533 18th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 8533 18th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 8533 18th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 8533 18th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8533 18th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8533 18th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 8533 18th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 8533 18th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 8533 18th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 8533 18th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8533 18th Ave NW has units with dishwashers.

