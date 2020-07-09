8533 18th Ave NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Available 07/10/20 Newly Renovated Craftsman Home in North Ballard - Property Id: 284711



Charming front yard & inviting porch welcomes you to this completely updated Ballard craftsman home. Renovated in 2019, w/new windows, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, tiled shower + more! Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gas stove & soft close cabinets. Enjoy summer nights on the private deck overlooking the spacious & fully fenced backyard. Gas line on deck for grilling (no need for a propane tank!). Full access to detached 1-car garage. Take advantage of the fully finished daylight basement w/separate entrance, including washer & dryer, bedroom, bathroom + rec room with many possibilities. Home is also equipped w/smart home features such as a Nest thermostat and WiFi light switches. With a walk score of 85, this beautiful home is

