8518 Nesbit Ave N Unit C

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 2 Bedroom Townhome Near Greenlake! - Check out this beautiful townhome with a fantastic layout! Open living room with a gas fireplace, 1/2 bath, and open concept kitchen. Granite counters, gas stove, wine fridge, maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances will make any chef happy!



Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom suite with walk in closet, as well as a second bedroom and additional full bath! You have a fenced-in private yard/patio at entry and an upstairs balcony. With lots of natural light throughout, this convenient location couldn't be more ideal, just minutes to freeways and shops and blocks to Greenlake! This end unit tucked in off the street is a must-see!



**No Pets**



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score: 600

Minimum Income: 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: Now



#5004



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5063430)