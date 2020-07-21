All apartments in Seattle
8502 37th Avenue SW
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

8502 37th Avenue SW

8502 37th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8502 37th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Fauntleroy

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8502 37th Avenue SW Available 09/20/19 -

(RLNE5125490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8502 37th Avenue SW have any available units?
8502 37th Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 8502 37th Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
8502 37th Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8502 37th Avenue SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8502 37th Avenue SW is pet friendly.
Does 8502 37th Avenue SW offer parking?
No, 8502 37th Avenue SW does not offer parking.
Does 8502 37th Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8502 37th Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8502 37th Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 8502 37th Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 8502 37th Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 8502 37th Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8502 37th Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8502 37th Avenue SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8502 37th Avenue SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 8502 37th Avenue SW does not have units with air conditioning.
