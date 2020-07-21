Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8502 37th Avenue SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8502 37th Avenue SW
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8502 37th Avenue SW
8502 37th Avenue Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
8502 37th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Fauntleroy
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8502 37th Avenue SW Available 09/20/19 -
(RLNE5125490)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8502 37th Avenue SW have any available units?
8502 37th Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 8502 37th Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
8502 37th Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8502 37th Avenue SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8502 37th Avenue SW is pet friendly.
Does 8502 37th Avenue SW offer parking?
No, 8502 37th Avenue SW does not offer parking.
Does 8502 37th Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8502 37th Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8502 37th Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 8502 37th Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 8502 37th Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 8502 37th Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8502 37th Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8502 37th Avenue SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8502 37th Avenue SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 8502 37th Avenue SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Clark Apartments
408 Aurora Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Eden Hill
11 W Crockett St
Seattle, WA 98119
Mark on 8th
285 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Common Capitol
422 11th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Puget Vista
411 West Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Similar Pages
Seattle 1 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly Apartments
Seattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio Apartments
King County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Bothell, WA
Auburn, WA
Lakewood, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballard
Belltown
University District
Queen Anne
Lower Queen Anne
Delridge
South Lake Union
First Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
City University of Seattle
North Seattle College
Seattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University