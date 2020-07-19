All apartments in Seattle
8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407

8501 12th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8501 12th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Crown Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Condo in Seattle - HUGE 2 bed/2 bathroom condo. Water, sewer, garbage included. One spot in a secure garage included in rent. Master bedroom with attached 3/4 shower. Laundry room. Cork Floors. Some furniture may stay. Large Light Filled condo. Large bedrooms, floor to ceiling closets.
Lovely view. Must see!
Tenant is responsible for electricity. We require 1st, deposit and last month's rent (options available).

Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/00694ee0c5
Questions: Call Meghan (206) 577-0589

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4520840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407 have any available units?
8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407 have?
Some of 8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407 currently offering any rent specials?
8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407 pet-friendly?
No, 8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407 offer parking?
Yes, 8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407 offers parking.
Does 8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407 have a pool?
No, 8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407 does not have a pool.
Does 8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407 have accessible units?
No, 8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407 does not have accessible units.
Does 8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8501 - 12th Avenue NW Unit# 407 does not have units with dishwashers.
