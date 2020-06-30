All apartments in Seattle
850 NE 95th St #C

850 Northeast 95th Street · No Longer Available
Location

850 Northeast 95th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENT SPECIAL!!! MAPLE LEAF/NORTHGATE Townhome - Close to Everything - Light filled End-Unit townhome. Sunset views over the Olympics and a peek at the Cascades. Open Kitchen includes Granite Counters with eating bar & Stainless appliances (refrigerator, range/oven,microwave & dishwasher). Dining & living area with hardwood floors; Gas fireplace. Master Suite with 3/4 bathroom, 2nd bedroom, full bath & laundry on the 3rd floor. 3rd bedroom or office on the entry level with access to small fenced patio. One car garage, additional parking on street. Move-in ready! Close to cafes, shopping, transit and schools. 1 block from busline.

All utilities are tenants' responsibilities.
-1-yr or 18-month lease available
- No PETS
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-Showings by appointment only. Call 425-343-7373 or go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5229713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 NE 95th St #C have any available units?
850 NE 95th St #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 NE 95th St #C have?
Some of 850 NE 95th St #C's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 NE 95th St #C currently offering any rent specials?
850 NE 95th St #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 NE 95th St #C pet-friendly?
No, 850 NE 95th St #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 850 NE 95th St #C offer parking?
Yes, 850 NE 95th St #C offers parking.
Does 850 NE 95th St #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 NE 95th St #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 NE 95th St #C have a pool?
No, 850 NE 95th St #C does not have a pool.
Does 850 NE 95th St #C have accessible units?
No, 850 NE 95th St #C does not have accessible units.
Does 850 NE 95th St #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 NE 95th St #C has units with dishwashers.

