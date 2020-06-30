850 NE 95th St #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

RENT SPECIAL!!! MAPLE LEAF/NORTHGATE Townhome - Close to Everything - Light filled End-Unit townhome. Sunset views over the Olympics and a peek at the Cascades. Open Kitchen includes Granite Counters with eating bar & Stainless appliances (refrigerator, range/oven,microwave & dishwasher). Dining & living area with hardwood floors; Gas fireplace. Master Suite with 3/4 bathroom, 2nd bedroom, full bath & laundry on the 3rd floor. 3rd bedroom or office on the entry level with access to small fenced patio. One car garage, additional parking on street. Move-in ready! Close to cafes, shopping, transit and schools. 1 block from busline.



All utilities are tenants' responsibilities.

-1-yr or 18-month lease available

- No PETS

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-Showings by appointment only. Call 425-343-7373 or go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



