850 NE 91st Street
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

850 NE 91st Street

850 Northeast 91st Street · No Longer Available
Location

850 Northeast 91st Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
media room
850 NE 91st Street Available 03/01/20 Charming, Spacious Maple Leaf Craftsman w/ Garage and Large Fenced Yard - Charming craftsman style home located in the popular, walkable Maple Leaf neighborhood. Formal living, dining rooms with period details: cove ceilings, wall sconces, oak hardwood floors, tiled fireplace and more! A cooks kitchen with updated appliances. Fully finished lower level media room with Murphy Bed . Basement could be used as a 4th bedroom. Heated office/studio space off the garage. Deck and patio in the backyard. Long driveway leading to garage allows for additional parking spaces.

Walk to restaurants, deli and coffee shops. St. Catherine's Grade School and Olympic View Elementary School. Walk to Green Lake, 5 minute walk to Northgate Mall, Maple Leaf Park. Near all major bus routes to UW and Downtown.

Available March 1, possibly earlier

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~ No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only.
~ 12-month lease. Longer lease considered.
~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ Security Deposit of one months rent required. Can be pro-rated (over six months).
~ Tenants responsible for all utilities.
~ Pet(s) negotiable. Pet screening and additional pet rent will apply.

Large, fenced yard
Attached garage w/ additional parkin
Stainless Steel Appliances
Hardwood Floors
Gas Stove

Rental Terms
Rent: $3,495
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $3,495
Available March 1, possibly earlier

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 NE 91st Street have any available units?
850 NE 91st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 NE 91st Street have?
Some of 850 NE 91st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 NE 91st Street currently offering any rent specials?
850 NE 91st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 NE 91st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 NE 91st Street is pet friendly.
Does 850 NE 91st Street offer parking?
Yes, 850 NE 91st Street offers parking.
Does 850 NE 91st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 NE 91st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 NE 91st Street have a pool?
No, 850 NE 91st Street does not have a pool.
Does 850 NE 91st Street have accessible units?
No, 850 NE 91st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 850 NE 91st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 NE 91st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

