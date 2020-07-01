Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage media room

850 NE 91st Street Available 03/01/20 Charming, Spacious Maple Leaf Craftsman w/ Garage and Large Fenced Yard - Charming craftsman style home located in the popular, walkable Maple Leaf neighborhood. Formal living, dining rooms with period details: cove ceilings, wall sconces, oak hardwood floors, tiled fireplace and more! A cooks kitchen with updated appliances. Fully finished lower level media room with Murphy Bed . Basement could be used as a 4th bedroom. Heated office/studio space off the garage. Deck and patio in the backyard. Long driveway leading to garage allows for additional parking spaces.



Walk to restaurants, deli and coffee shops. St. Catherine's Grade School and Olympic View Elementary School. Walk to Green Lake, 5 minute walk to Northgate Mall, Maple Leaf Park. Near all major bus routes to UW and Downtown.



Available March 1, possibly earlier



Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~ No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only.

~ 12-month lease. Longer lease considered.

~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~ Security Deposit of one months rent required. Can be pro-rated (over six months).

~ Tenants responsible for all utilities.

~ Pet(s) negotiable. Pet screening and additional pet rent will apply.



Amenities

Large, fenced yard

Attached garage w/ additional parkin

Stainless Steel Appliances

Hardwood Floors

Gas Stove



Rental Terms

Rent: $3,495

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $3,495

Available March 1, possibly earlier



Pet Policy

Cats allowed

Dogs allowed



(RLNE2458074)