Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

848 NE 92nd St

848 Northeast 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

848 Northeast 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Northgate/Roosevelt Three Bedroom Rambler - Unique, right sized, one level home in the Roosevelt/Maple Leaf area. Great location off of Roosevelt, close to bus line, easy commute to UW, North Seattle Community College, Northgate Mall and near I-5.

House has a master bedroom with it's own bathroom. Home has a newer gas range and refrigerator. Appliances also include dishwasher and a washer and dryer. A deck overlooks a fully fenced back yard.

Tenants are responsible for utilities.

Call or text Paul Hanken with NXNW Real Estate to establish a viewing. 206.557.0100.

Rent is $2600 per month.
One year agreement required.
Credit score of 700 or greater - lower credit scores may require an increased deposit.
Deposit $2600. First month of rent and deposit payment required at time of move in.
All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
$47.00 Application fee per applicant.
No application accepted until the potential tenants have toured the property in person with North By Northwest Real
Estate.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.
All Utilities paid by tenant.
No Smoking, No Pets.

(RLNE4763089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 NE 92nd St have any available units?
848 NE 92nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 848 NE 92nd St have?
Some of 848 NE 92nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 NE 92nd St currently offering any rent specials?
848 NE 92nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 NE 92nd St pet-friendly?
No, 848 NE 92nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 848 NE 92nd St offer parking?
No, 848 NE 92nd St does not offer parking.
Does 848 NE 92nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 848 NE 92nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 NE 92nd St have a pool?
No, 848 NE 92nd St does not have a pool.
Does 848 NE 92nd St have accessible units?
No, 848 NE 92nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 848 NE 92nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 848 NE 92nd St has units with dishwashers.
