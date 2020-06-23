848 NE 92nd St

Amenities

Northgate/Roosevelt Three Bedroom Rambler - Unique, right sized, one level home in the Roosevelt/Maple Leaf area. Great location off of Roosevelt, close to bus line, easy commute to UW, North Seattle Community College, Northgate Mall and near I-5.



House has a master bedroom with it's own bathroom. Home has a newer gas range and refrigerator. Appliances also include dishwasher and a washer and dryer. A deck overlooks a fully fenced back yard.



Tenants are responsible for utilities.



Call or text Paul Hanken with NXNW Real Estate to establish a viewing. 206.557.0100.



Rent is $2600 per month.

One year agreement required.

Credit score of 700 or greater - lower credit scores may require an increased deposit.

Deposit $2600. First month of rent and deposit payment required at time of move in.

All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

$47.00 Application fee per applicant.

No application accepted until the potential tenants have toured the property in person with North By Northwest Real

Estate.



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

All Utilities paid by tenant.

No Smoking, No Pets.



