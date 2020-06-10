All apartments in Seattle
8452 41st Avenue Southwest

8452 41st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8452 41st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Fauntleroy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8452 41st Avenue Southwest Available 08/21/19 West Seattle Home - Fauntleroy - Available 8/21! Beautiful Puget Sound Views are yours to enjoy from this West Seattle home! Great open floor plan makes the most of the amazing views with a wall of west facing windows and big deck. Large living/dining area has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and fireplace. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite counters and both an island and a bar. Three good sized bedrooms on this floor including a master suite with a private 3/4 bath. Another handsome tiled full bath is also on this level. Downstairs you'll find a big rec room and fourth bedroom with sliding doors to the fenced yard. Utility room with washer/dryer on this floor too. Two car garage has extra storage. One cat or dog under 25 lbs welcome with additional $500 pet deposit. No smokers please.
Wonderful West Seattle is just minutes from downtown Seattle yet feels a world away. With its parks and beaches, Farmers Market and fun retail/restaurant scene, you may never want to leave!

For more information or a viewing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - netanya@avenueonresidential.com, 206-465-7594.

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #westseattlerentals #pugetsoundview

(RLNE4239076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8452 41st Avenue Southwest have any available units?
8452 41st Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8452 41st Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 8452 41st Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8452 41st Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
8452 41st Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8452 41st Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 8452 41st Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 8452 41st Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 8452 41st Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 8452 41st Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8452 41st Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8452 41st Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 8452 41st Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 8452 41st Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 8452 41st Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 8452 41st Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 8452 41st Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
