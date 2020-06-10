Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8452 41st Avenue Southwest Available 08/21/19 West Seattle Home - Fauntleroy - Available 8/21! Beautiful Puget Sound Views are yours to enjoy from this West Seattle home! Great open floor plan makes the most of the amazing views with a wall of west facing windows and big deck. Large living/dining area has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and fireplace. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite counters and both an island and a bar. Three good sized bedrooms on this floor including a master suite with a private 3/4 bath. Another handsome tiled full bath is also on this level. Downstairs you'll find a big rec room and fourth bedroom with sliding doors to the fenced yard. Utility room with washer/dryer on this floor too. Two car garage has extra storage. One cat or dog under 25 lbs welcome with additional $500 pet deposit. No smokers please.

Wonderful West Seattle is just minutes from downtown Seattle yet feels a world away. With its parks and beaches, Farmers Market and fun retail/restaurant scene, you may never want to leave!



For more information or a viewing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - netanya@avenueonresidential.com, 206-465-7594.



