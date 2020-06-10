Amenities
8419 Linden Ave N Available 07/15/20 Application Pending!!! 3 Bedroom Townhouse Available in Desirable Greenwood Location! - Beautiful 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhouse in Greenwood! This end unit is tucked privately off of 85th and features a spacious great room living concept, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter space, bamboo flooring, and a sizable deck. Enjoy all the light and warm the sun brings in! Just a couple blocks away from Greenlake. Fenced, private backyard with drip irrigation. Fantastic walkability!
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2925
PET POLICY: No cats. Dogs considered (please see breed restrictions in screening guidelines). Additional $250 deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SQ FT: 1650
YEAR BUILT: 2008
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Greenwood
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Daniel Bagley
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Whitman
HIGH SCHOOL: Roosevelt
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE5781364)