Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

8419 Linden Ave N Available 07/15/20 Application Pending!!! 3 Bedroom Townhouse Available in Desirable Greenwood Location! - Beautiful 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhouse in Greenwood! This end unit is tucked privately off of 85th and features a spacious great room living concept, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter space, bamboo flooring, and a sizable deck. Enjoy all the light and warm the sun brings in! Just a couple blocks away from Greenlake. Fenced, private backyard with drip irrigation. Fantastic walkability!



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2925



PET POLICY: No cats. Dogs considered (please see breed restrictions in screening guidelines). Additional $250 deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SQ FT: 1650



YEAR BUILT: 2008



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Greenwood



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Daniel Bagley

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Whitman

HIGH SCHOOL: Roosevelt

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



