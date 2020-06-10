All apartments in Seattle
8419 Linden Ave N

8419 Linden Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8419 Linden Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
8419 Linden Ave N Available 07/15/20 Application Pending!!! 3 Bedroom Townhouse Available in Desirable Greenwood Location! - Beautiful 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhouse in Greenwood! This end unit is tucked privately off of 85th and features a spacious great room living concept, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter space, bamboo flooring, and a sizable deck. Enjoy all the light and warm the sun brings in! Just a couple blocks away from Greenlake. Fenced, private backyard with drip irrigation. Fantastic walkability!

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2925

PET POLICY: No cats. Dogs considered (please see breed restrictions in screening guidelines). Additional $250 deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SQ FT: 1650

YEAR BUILT: 2008

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Greenwood

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Daniel Bagley
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Whitman
HIGH SCHOOL: Roosevelt
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5781364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8419 Linden Ave N have any available units?
8419 Linden Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8419 Linden Ave N have?
Some of 8419 Linden Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8419 Linden Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
8419 Linden Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8419 Linden Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8419 Linden Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 8419 Linden Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 8419 Linden Ave N offers parking.
Does 8419 Linden Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8419 Linden Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8419 Linden Ave N have a pool?
No, 8419 Linden Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 8419 Linden Ave N have accessible units?
No, 8419 Linden Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 8419 Linden Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8419 Linden Ave N has units with dishwashers.

