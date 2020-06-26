Amenities

8401 35th AVE SW Available 05/13/20 RENOVATED 3 BED W SEATTLE HOME W LARGE, PRIVATE CORNER LOT! - **$2345 per month rent, Utilities not included; Available May**

**3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1500 SF, 5074 SF LOT, Fully-fenced flat Yard with nice landscape, Garage**

**1 year lease**

** NO PETS**



This home offers renovated, spacious living space with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in great West Seattle residential neighborhood. Large corner lot provides lot of space and privacy. Home has new paint, refinished wood floors, newer windows, stylish finishes, and updated bathroom, bedrooms, and kitchen. Enter the home to large living and dining room with beautiful wood floors and large windows. Home has open concept with living room, dining room, and kitchen creating one great room. Kitchen has all the bells and whistles including Corian countertops, SS appliances, new wood cabinets with easy close function, and tiled floors and backsplash. Bathroom has been updated with luxurious finishes with black and white floor tiling, white subway shower tile and new toilet, vanity, and mirror. There are 2 spacious bedrooms with wood floors and large windows on main level and 1 bedrooms on the lower level with carpet and large closet. Laundry room with Washer and dryer on the lower level. Lower area has living/flex room.



Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood, while still being close to many restaurants, shopping choices, and entertainment. Lot is nicely landscaped with lush plants and bushes as well as being fully fenced. Flat, grassy front yard and backyard is perfect for kids or get-togethers with friends and family. Home offers an attached garage with large storage space downstairs. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Area schools are close to the home:

-Arbor Heights Elementary

-Denny Middle School

-Chief Sealth High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Puget Sound, Duwamish Waterway, Lake Washington, Lake Burien, Hicklin Lake

-Lincoln Park, Puget Park, Fauntleroy Park, Westcrest Park, Lakewood Park, Solstice Park

-West Seattle Golf, Rainier Golf, Foster Golf, Jefferson Golf, Fairwood Golf, Maplewood Golf



This home has everything you could want and more! Email for more information and a tour. This exquisite home will go fast so email today!

*****************************************************************

-First month rent ($2345) and security deposit ($2345) due upon move in.

-Utilities are not included.

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

*****************************************************************



No Pets Allowed



