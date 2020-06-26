All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

8401 35th AVE SW

8401 35th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8401 35th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Fauntleroy

Amenities

8401 35th AVE SW Available 05/13/20 RENOVATED 3 BED W SEATTLE HOME W LARGE, PRIVATE CORNER LOT! - **$2345 per month rent, Utilities not included; Available May**
**3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1500 SF, 5074 SF LOT, Fully-fenced flat Yard with nice landscape, Garage**
**1 year lease**
** NO PETS**

This home offers renovated, spacious living space with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in great West Seattle residential neighborhood. Large corner lot provides lot of space and privacy. Home has new paint, refinished wood floors, newer windows, stylish finishes, and updated bathroom, bedrooms, and kitchen. Enter the home to large living and dining room with beautiful wood floors and large windows. Home has open concept with living room, dining room, and kitchen creating one great room. Kitchen has all the bells and whistles including Corian countertops, SS appliances, new wood cabinets with easy close function, and tiled floors and backsplash. Bathroom has been updated with luxurious finishes with black and white floor tiling, white subway shower tile and new toilet, vanity, and mirror. There are 2 spacious bedrooms with wood floors and large windows on main level and 1 bedrooms on the lower level with carpet and large closet. Laundry room with Washer and dryer on the lower level. Lower area has living/flex room.

Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood, while still being close to many restaurants, shopping choices, and entertainment. Lot is nicely landscaped with lush plants and bushes as well as being fully fenced. Flat, grassy front yard and backyard is perfect for kids or get-togethers with friends and family. Home offers an attached garage with large storage space downstairs. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Area schools are close to the home:
-Arbor Heights Elementary
-Denny Middle School
-Chief Sealth High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Puget Sound, Duwamish Waterway, Lake Washington, Lake Burien, Hicklin Lake
-Lincoln Park, Puget Park, Fauntleroy Park, Westcrest Park, Lakewood Park, Solstice Park
-West Seattle Golf, Rainier Golf, Foster Golf, Jefferson Golf, Fairwood Golf, Maplewood Golf

This home has everything you could want and more! Email for more information and a tour. This exquisite home will go fast so email today!
*****************************************************************
-First month rent ($2345) and security deposit ($2345) due upon move in.
-Utilities are not included.
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/
*****************************************************************

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2630923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8401 35th AVE SW have any available units?
8401 35th AVE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8401 35th AVE SW have?
Some of 8401 35th AVE SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8401 35th AVE SW currently offering any rent specials?
8401 35th AVE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 35th AVE SW pet-friendly?
No, 8401 35th AVE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8401 35th AVE SW offer parking?
Yes, 8401 35th AVE SW offers parking.
Does 8401 35th AVE SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8401 35th AVE SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 35th AVE SW have a pool?
No, 8401 35th AVE SW does not have a pool.
Does 8401 35th AVE SW have accessible units?
No, 8401 35th AVE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8401 35th AVE SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8401 35th AVE SW does not have units with dishwashers.
