8251 Ashworth Ave. N.
Last updated July 31 2019

8251 Ashworth Ave. N.

8251 Ashworth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8251 Ashworth Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spendid Brick Tudor - 8251 Ashworth Ave. N.
Available Now
This is a stunning full brick Tudor Bungalow in Green Lake, pristine and well cared for w/ all of the modern touches & updates. Coved ceilings & natural mahogany trim define the elegance of the living room & dining room. Refinished red oak floors. Vintage gas fireplace w/beautiful tile work. Slab granite kitchen w/ top end stainless steel appliances. Lower Level presents a grand rec room w/additional room attached, plus a small bonus room which would be great as an office/art room/hobby space, luxurious newer bath. The lower level could easily make for a grand master bedroom! Lovely fenced grounds w/playset. Off street parking for 2 cars. Enjoy the lovely backyard patio during this wonderful summer weather. Walk to Green Lake, Starbucks, Ben & Jerries, Mighty Doughnuts and much more. Super easy commute to downtown. $3495 security deposit, pets will be considered case by case with and additonal refundable pet deposit and pet rent.

(RLNE5056355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8251 Ashworth Ave. N. have any available units?
8251 Ashworth Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8251 Ashworth Ave. N. have?
Some of 8251 Ashworth Ave. N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8251 Ashworth Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
8251 Ashworth Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8251 Ashworth Ave. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8251 Ashworth Ave. N. is pet friendly.
Does 8251 Ashworth Ave. N. offer parking?
Yes, 8251 Ashworth Ave. N. offers parking.
Does 8251 Ashworth Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8251 Ashworth Ave. N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8251 Ashworth Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 8251 Ashworth Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 8251 Ashworth Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 8251 Ashworth Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 8251 Ashworth Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8251 Ashworth Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
