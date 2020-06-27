Amenities

Spendid Brick Tudor - 8251 Ashworth Ave. N.

Available Now

This is a stunning full brick Tudor Bungalow in Green Lake, pristine and well cared for w/ all of the modern touches & updates. Coved ceilings & natural mahogany trim define the elegance of the living room & dining room. Refinished red oak floors. Vintage gas fireplace w/beautiful tile work. Slab granite kitchen w/ top end stainless steel appliances. Lower Level presents a grand rec room w/additional room attached, plus a small bonus room which would be great as an office/art room/hobby space, luxurious newer bath. The lower level could easily make for a grand master bedroom! Lovely fenced grounds w/playset. Off street parking for 2 cars. Enjoy the lovely backyard patio during this wonderful summer weather. Walk to Green Lake, Starbucks, Ben & Jerries, Mighty Doughnuts and much more. Super easy commute to downtown. $3495 security deposit, pets will be considered case by case with and additonal refundable pet deposit and pet rent.



(RLNE5056355)