822 20TH AVE
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:22 PM

822 20TH AVE

822 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

822 20th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2-story home in quiet, safe, Capitol Hill neighborhood. 3-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, kitchen-dining room, high ceilings, spacious living room with French doors that open to beautiful balcony. House features skylights, laminate flooring, a fully fenced/gated yard, with upper sun deck, covered front porch, and fully equipped laundry area. House also has a large amount of closet space and a walk-in closet in one of its bedrooms. The walk score of this property is unparalleled as well as the fact that it comes with a gated back driveway and attached 2 -car garage! From this property one can walk easily to Capitol HIll amenities as well as drive to multiple I-5 and I-90 on-ramps for easy. Trips to Seatac Airport, Bellevue, Issaquah, Northgate, the ferry system, downtown Seattle, Lake Union, and many other places are very easy as compared to just about any other location. The property owner is a hyper-attentive, responsible, local Pharmacist. Square footage includes attached 2 car garage (also has gated driveway/secure parking) Fully fenced Living room can be a 4th bedroom Large attached 2 car garage (has a heater vent!) Gated back driveway Perimeter fence Covered Front porch Upper deck 2 stories 1.75 baths Excellent condition Hyper-responsive, responsible, Pharmacist landlord Walking distance to Capital Hill restaurants and nightlife Walking distance to Providence Hospital and Seattle University One-of-a-kind rental for the area Living room can be a 4th bedroom Gas stove On demand, continuous, endless, hot water Gas central heat with programmable thermostat Skylights

Terms: 1 year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 20TH AVE have any available units?
822 20TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 20TH AVE have?
Some of 822 20TH AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 20TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
822 20TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 20TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 822 20TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 822 20TH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 822 20TH AVE offers parking.
Does 822 20TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 20TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 20TH AVE have a pool?
No, 822 20TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 822 20TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 822 20TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 822 20TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 20TH AVE has units with dishwashers.

