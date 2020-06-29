All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

820 NE 120th Street

820 Northeast 120th Street · No Longer Available
Location

820 Northeast 120th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4BR/1.25BA Home in Pinehurst - Available now. Lovely 4 bedroom/1.25 bath 1500 sq. ft. home with large backyard. New flooring installed, and freshly painted interior. Conveniently located near freeway access, shopping, and restaurants. No need to worry about maintaining the landscaping - regular landscaping included in rent! Terms: 12-mo lease; $2,100 deposit; No pets; No smoking; Tenant pays all utilities including electric. $10.00 of monthly rent will be applied to a Furnace Filter Maintenance Program. Ask for details.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Treasha at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at seattlenorthwest@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5165552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 NE 120th Street have any available units?
820 NE 120th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 820 NE 120th Street currently offering any rent specials?
820 NE 120th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 NE 120th Street pet-friendly?
No, 820 NE 120th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 820 NE 120th Street offer parking?
No, 820 NE 120th Street does not offer parking.
Does 820 NE 120th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 NE 120th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 NE 120th Street have a pool?
No, 820 NE 120th Street does not have a pool.
Does 820 NE 120th Street have accessible units?
No, 820 NE 120th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 820 NE 120th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 NE 120th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 NE 120th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 NE 120th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
