820 NE 120th Street

4BR/1.25BA Home in Pinehurst - Available now. Lovely 4 bedroom/1.25 bath 1500 sq. ft. home with large backyard. New flooring installed, and freshly painted interior. Conveniently located near freeway access, shopping, and restaurants. No need to worry about maintaining the landscaping - regular landscaping included in rent! Terms: 12-mo lease; $2,100 deposit; No pets; No smoking; Tenant pays all utilities including electric. $10.00 of monthly rent will be applied to a Furnace Filter Maintenance Program. Ask for details.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Treasha at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at seattlenorthwest@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5165552)