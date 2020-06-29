Amenities
819 Virginia St #1910 Available 07/24/20 Application Pending!!! Luxury Condo in the Desirable Denny Triangle! Central A/C! Includes Parking! - Stunning 2 bed 2 bath condo located at The Cosmopolitan! This condo features hardwood flooring throughout, spacious walk in closets, upgraded blinds, granite counters, and custom built ins! Spend your summer afternoons lounging on one of the two balconies! Don't forget about the amazing amenities! Residents will get to enjoy the Rooftop Terrace, Workout Facility, 24 Hour Concierge Service, Rec Room, and more! Did we also mention this condo comes with 2 reserved parking spaces and storage in the garage! You don't want to miss out on this gem in the city!
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $3,650
PET POLICY: No Pets
LEASE TERMS: 12 months
INCLUDED IN RENT: Garbage
SQ FT: 1315
YEAR BUILT: 2007
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Cosmopolitan
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
