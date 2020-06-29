Amenities

819 Virginia St #1910 Available 07/24/20 Application Pending!!! Luxury Condo in the Desirable Denny Triangle! Central A/C! Includes Parking! - Stunning 2 bed 2 bath condo located at The Cosmopolitan! This condo features hardwood flooring throughout, spacious walk in closets, upgraded blinds, granite counters, and custom built ins! Spend your summer afternoons lounging on one of the two balconies! Don't forget about the amazing amenities! Residents will get to enjoy the Rooftop Terrace, Workout Facility, 24 Hour Concierge Service, Rec Room, and more! Did we also mention this condo comes with 2 reserved parking spaces and storage in the garage! You don't want to miss out on this gem in the city!



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $3,650



PET POLICY: No Pets



LEASE TERMS: 12 months



INCLUDED IN RENT: Garbage



SQ FT: 1315

YEAR BUILT: 2007

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Cosmopolitan

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises



Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available

