Last updated July 6 2020 at 12:00 PM

819 Virginia St #1910

819 Virginia St · (425) 485-1800
Location

819 Virginia St, Seattle, WA 98101
Belltown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 819 Virginia St #1910 · Avail. Jul 24

$3,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
819 Virginia St #1910 Available 07/24/20 Application Pending!!! Luxury Condo in the Desirable Denny Triangle! Central A/C! Includes Parking! - Stunning 2 bed 2 bath condo located at The Cosmopolitan! This condo features hardwood flooring throughout, spacious walk in closets, upgraded blinds, granite counters, and custom built ins! Spend your summer afternoons lounging on one of the two balconies! Don't forget about the amazing amenities! Residents will get to enjoy the Rooftop Terrace, Workout Facility, 24 Hour Concierge Service, Rec Room, and more! Did we also mention this condo comes with 2 reserved parking spaces and storage in the garage! You don't want to miss out on this gem in the city!

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $3,650

PET POLICY: No Pets

LEASE TERMS: 12 months

INCLUDED IN RENT: Garbage

SQ FT: 1315
YEAR BUILT: 2007
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Cosmopolitan
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4860532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

