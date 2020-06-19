819 Virginia St

Amenities

Located in the heart of downtown Seattle at 9th and Virginia, The Cosmopolitan is one of the most prestigious luxury high-rises on the market. With the convenience of being just steps to downtown shopping and entertainment, 2 blocks to Whole Foods and minutes to I-5, Amazon and all South Lake Union amenities, this address puts you in the middle of it all with a 99 Walkscore! The building has over 250 condominiums within 34 floors and features state-of-the-art amenities such as a 24 hour concierge, business center, guest suite, fully equipped fitness center, spacious clubroom with a sun patio, spa/sauna and a phenomenal roof top deck. The building itself offers the most spectacular views of the city, sound, Olympics, Lake Union and Mt. Rainier. Available NOW: 1 bedroom + den with sweeping city views! Situated on the 14th floor facing north, this sought-after floorplan offers over 950 sq. feet with a large den that is ideal for a home office, a private balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, oversized living area with a fireplace, a utility/laundry room, walk-in closets, and an open kitchen with tons of storage space. Warm modern finishes include granite and stone counters, natural stained cabinetry, GE stainless appliances, Kohler sinks and faucets, pendant lighting, stone tile floors and hardwoods in the entry and kitchen. Garbage, gas, 1-parking, and 1-storage included! To make an appointment, please contact Jenni with Seattle Rental Group. 206-384-9448