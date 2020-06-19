All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

819 Virginia St

819 Virginia Street · (206) 384-9448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

819 Virginia Street, Seattle, WA 98101
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Located in the heart of downtown Seattle at 9th and Virginia, The Cosmopolitan is one of the most prestigious luxury high-rises on the market. With the convenience of being just steps to downtown shopping and entertainment, 2 blocks to Whole Foods and minutes to I-5, Amazon and all South Lake Union amenities, this address puts you in the middle of it all with a 99 Walkscore! The building has over 250 condominiums within 34 floors and features state-of-the-art amenities such as a 24 hour concierge, business center, guest suite, fully equipped fitness center, spacious clubroom with a sun patio, spa/sauna and a phenomenal roof top deck. The building itself offers the most spectacular views of the city, sound, Olympics, Lake Union and Mt. Rainier. Available NOW: 1 bedroom + den with sweeping city views! Situated on the 14th floor facing north, this sought-after floorplan offers over 950 sq. feet with a large den that is ideal for a home office, a private balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, oversized living area with a fireplace, a utility/laundry room, walk-in closets, and an open kitchen with tons of storage space. Warm modern finishes include granite and stone counters, natural stained cabinetry, GE stainless appliances, Kohler sinks and faucets, pendant lighting, stone tile floors and hardwoods in the entry and kitchen. Garbage, gas, 1-parking, and 1-storage included! To make an appointment, please contact Jenni with Seattle Rental Group. 206-384-9448

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Virginia St have any available units?
819 Virginia St has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 Virginia St have?
Some of 819 Virginia St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Virginia St currently offering any rent specials?
819 Virginia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Virginia St pet-friendly?
No, 819 Virginia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 819 Virginia St offer parking?
Yes, 819 Virginia St does offer parking.
Does 819 Virginia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Virginia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Virginia St have a pool?
No, 819 Virginia St does not have a pool.
Does 819 Virginia St have accessible units?
No, 819 Virginia St does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Virginia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 Virginia St has units with dishwashers.
