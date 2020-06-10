All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

815 E Lynn St Seattle

815 East Lynn Street · (206) 408-8077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

815 East Lynn Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 815 E Lynn St Seattle · Avail. Jul 1

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
815 E Lynn St Seattle Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Capitol Hill Home - 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Amazing Views, Easy Commute to Downtown - North Capitol Hill home with breathtaking views in a perfect location! Tucked in the corner of the street for safety and privacy, this home has easy access to I-5 & 520/Eastside, for commuters this is an easy bike ride to downtown. This home features a large, open floor plan, modern fixtures and appliances, hardwood floors, 2 decks to relax on and enjoy your views. Fully finished basement includes rec room, laundry room, 2nd master bedroom with full bathroom. This immaculate home is a rare find. The garage is not suitable for a car, however there is ample street parking both permitted with your proof of address and non permitted.

Due to viewing restrictions, until the current tenants vacate we can provide a video tour upon request.

Pets ok on case by case basis with additional deposit. Refundable security deposit will equal 1 month's rent. Tenants pay all utilities.

(RLNE5789101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 E Lynn St Seattle have any available units?
815 E Lynn St Seattle has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 E Lynn St Seattle have?
Some of 815 E Lynn St Seattle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 E Lynn St Seattle currently offering any rent specials?
815 E Lynn St Seattle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 E Lynn St Seattle pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 E Lynn St Seattle is pet friendly.
Does 815 E Lynn St Seattle offer parking?
Yes, 815 E Lynn St Seattle does offer parking.
Does 815 E Lynn St Seattle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 E Lynn St Seattle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 E Lynn St Seattle have a pool?
No, 815 E Lynn St Seattle does not have a pool.
Does 815 E Lynn St Seattle have accessible units?
No, 815 E Lynn St Seattle does not have accessible units.
Does 815 E Lynn St Seattle have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 E Lynn St Seattle does not have units with dishwashers.
