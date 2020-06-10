Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

815 E Lynn St Seattle Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Capitol Hill Home - 4 bed, 3.5 bath, Amazing Views, Easy Commute to Downtown - North Capitol Hill home with breathtaking views in a perfect location! Tucked in the corner of the street for safety and privacy, this home has easy access to I-5 & 520/Eastside, for commuters this is an easy bike ride to downtown. This home features a large, open floor plan, modern fixtures and appliances, hardwood floors, 2 decks to relax on and enjoy your views. Fully finished basement includes rec room, laundry room, 2nd master bedroom with full bathroom. This immaculate home is a rare find. The garage is not suitable for a car, however there is ample street parking both permitted with your proof of address and non permitted.



Due to viewing restrictions, until the current tenants vacate we can provide a video tour upon request.



Pets ok on case by case basis with additional deposit. Refundable security deposit will equal 1 month's rent. Tenants pay all utilities.



(RLNE5789101)