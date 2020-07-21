8145 Delridge Way SW

Amenities

Spacious 3BR/2BA West Seattle Home - Available now. 3BR/2BA home in excellent West Seattle neighborhood. This house feels never ending with the upstairs offering living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a quaint nook off the kitchen for a home office or play area. Lower level features a second living room, an additional bedroom, bathroom, bonus space and a partial kitchen. Outside offers a covered patio, side yard + a large gravel lot off alley so you never run out of parking. Easy bus access and close to West Seattle shops and restaurants. Terms: 12-month lease; $2,000 deposit; No smoking; Pets case by case basis with additional $500 deposit for 1 pet.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sandy at (619) 990-0089 or by e-mail at SandyG@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED



(RLNE5579053)