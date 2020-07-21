All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

8145 Delridge Way SW

8145 Delridge Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8145 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 3BR/2BA West Seattle Home - Available now. 3BR/2BA home in excellent West Seattle neighborhood. This house feels never ending with the upstairs offering living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a quaint nook off the kitchen for a home office or play area. Lower level features a second living room, an additional bedroom, bathroom, bonus space and a partial kitchen. Outside offers a covered patio, side yard + a large gravel lot off alley so you never run out of parking. Easy bus access and close to West Seattle shops and restaurants. Terms: 12-month lease; $2,000 deposit; No smoking; Pets case by case basis with additional $500 deposit for 1 pet.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sandy at (619) 990-0089 or by e-mail at SandyG@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

(RLNE5579053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8145 Delridge Way SW have any available units?
8145 Delridge Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 8145 Delridge Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
8145 Delridge Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8145 Delridge Way SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8145 Delridge Way SW is pet friendly.
Does 8145 Delridge Way SW offer parking?
Yes, 8145 Delridge Way SW offers parking.
Does 8145 Delridge Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8145 Delridge Way SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8145 Delridge Way SW have a pool?
No, 8145 Delridge Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 8145 Delridge Way SW have accessible units?
No, 8145 Delridge Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8145 Delridge Way SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8145 Delridge Way SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8145 Delridge Way SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 8145 Delridge Way SW does not have units with air conditioning.
