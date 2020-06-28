All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8124 18th Ave Sw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8124 18th Ave Sw
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:38 AM

8124 18th Ave Sw

8124 18th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8124 18th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Beautiful 2 story new construction house available for rent! Large kitchen with a real quartz counter-top, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, lovely interior finishes, vaulted bedroom ceilings, balcony off of master, double shower-head, private off street parking, brand new washer & dryer, programmable heat and A/C throughout, endless hot-water etc.. This is a perfect home for a couple or individual who wants the convince and luxury of their own home. 10-15 mins from Downtown Seattle and 15 mins to the airport. Both the 120 and 125 bus are only a couple blocks away and both go direct to 3rd Ave Downtown. Text or email to schedule a viewing. Available immediately! $1,800 p/m.

-Year long lease
-$30 application fee
-$1,800 refundable security deposit
-No pets
-Non smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8124 18th Ave Sw have any available units?
8124 18th Ave Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8124 18th Ave Sw have?
Some of 8124 18th Ave Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8124 18th Ave Sw currently offering any rent specials?
8124 18th Ave Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8124 18th Ave Sw pet-friendly?
No, 8124 18th Ave Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8124 18th Ave Sw offer parking?
Yes, 8124 18th Ave Sw offers parking.
Does 8124 18th Ave Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8124 18th Ave Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8124 18th Ave Sw have a pool?
No, 8124 18th Ave Sw does not have a pool.
Does 8124 18th Ave Sw have accessible units?
No, 8124 18th Ave Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 8124 18th Ave Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8124 18th Ave Sw has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Danforth
1425 Spring Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
HANA
101 6th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Union View Apartments
1243 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University