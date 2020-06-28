8124 18th Ave Sw

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story new construction house available for rent! Large kitchen with a real quartz counter-top, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, lovely interior finishes, vaulted bedroom ceilings, balcony off of master, double shower-head, private off street parking, brand new washer & dryer, programmable heat and A/C throughout, endless hot-water etc.. This is a perfect home for a couple or individual who wants the convince and luxury of their own home. 10-15 mins from Downtown Seattle and 15 mins to the airport. Both the 120 and 125 bus are only a couple blocks away and both go direct to 3rd Ave Downtown. Text or email to schedule a viewing. Available immediately! $1,800 p/m.



-Year long lease

-$30 application fee

-$1,800 refundable security deposit

-No pets

-Non smoking