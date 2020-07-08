812 S Thistle St

Amenities

*VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE* Come check out this STUNNING first-time rental, this home is gorgeous! Remodeled from top to bottom, with designer high-end finishes. Set on a charming, quiet, tree-lined street in the centrally located, hip, vintage neighborhood of South Park.



Commuting to just about everywhere from this location is a breeze: 10 minutes to the artistic, funky neighborhood of Georgetown & West Seattle. 15 minutes to Downtown Seattle, Beacon Hill, & Renton. South Park's Community Center is one block away for constant events, activities, and playfields for the whole family. Walk to restaurants, shops, parks. Bus 1 block away. Plenty of off-street parking.



The center of this home is the large granite bar. The black custom extra tall bar stools stay with the house. There is hidden storage all underneath the whole island on BOTH sides. The flooring while looks like gray beachwood is actually tile, super easy to maintain. Recessed lighting throughout.



The stunning large kitchen has tons of cupboard space with auto-closing drawers. Beautiful custom wrap-around tile work. 15 ft of beautiful grey granite, with touches of Burgandy. Stainless steel appliances include: fridge, range, dishwasher, disposal. High-end washer & dryer, european style built under the island.



Off the kitchen & dining room are french doors to the huge deck, creating an indoor/outdoor living space for dining, or even an outdoor living room. Wonderful for entertaining all summer! Large storage closet off the deck, to hide away your garden tools or seasonable storage.



All 3 bedrooms are roughly the same size 12x15. Each one has custom built-in closets and mirrored doors. Every room has lovely natural light.



The 5-piece bathroom is quite comfortable, with double sinks and both a full-size tub & shower.



Every room in the house has its own thermostat for heat control! Double-paned windows throughout for temperature efficiency year around. Built-in AC with remote control.



TERMS: 10-month lease, $2,500.00 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit is staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by the tenant. Pets welcome, must be over 2 years old, neutered & licensed. There is a bump in Security deposit and a $35 per pet rent. No smoking inside. $500 and a signed holding agreement holds this wonderful home exclusively for you (subject to screening) and will be converted to the security deposit at move-in.



PLEASE EMAIL and visit our website: fullservicepm.com for our screening criteria or to schedule an appointment for viewing. Please do NOT go on the property w/o an appointment. The property is being monitored.



Keywords: SouthPark, West Seattle, Boeing, Georgetown, SODO, Beacon Hill, Downtown Seattle, White Center, Amazon.