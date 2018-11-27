8117 Stone Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREEN LAKE 2 BED, 2 BATH TOWNHOME WITH HUGE RETAIL/OFFICE SPACE AVAILABLE NOW! - **$3295/month rent + plus own utilities; Available Now **

**2 bed, 2 bath, off-street reserved parking, 1410 SF**

**First month's rent ($3295) and security deposit ($3295) due upon move in**

**Small pets okay, medium pets considered on a case by case basis. No large pets**

Perfect sought-after location next to Green Lake! Rare opportunity to rent in live/work townhome! This unique townhome is perfect for two people with a large home office/retail/commercial space on first floor. Main living area is on second floor with kitchen, half bath and open concept living and dining room. Third floor features both bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom in the middle. W/D on third floor for easy access next to bedrooms. Brand new paint, granite countertops and SS appliances in kitchen, tall ceilings, gas fireplace and hardwoods throughout! Tons of natural light! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Home has one off street reserved parking stall and there is ample street parking out front.

Home is located in an easy access, quiet neighborhood next to all that Seattle and Green Lake has to offer. Many large and small parks are very close to the home. A few blocks away are major bus lines, dining and entertainment options. Close I-5 and Aurora access provides a straightforward commute to Seattle and the Eastside.

This home has everything you could want and more! Email for a showing today!



