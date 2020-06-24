All apartments in Seattle
8114 18th Ave SW
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

8114 18th Ave SW

8114 18th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8114 18th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
West Seattle Highland Park Home - Available June 1st! This charming two-bedroom home is nicely situated on a quiet street in the Highland Park neighborhood of West Seattle. Remodeled kitchen features butcher block countertops, stainless appliances, and tiled backsplash. French doors lead to a large deck and landscaped backyard. Paved pathway leads to a graveled parking space off the alley. Two bedrooms and one bath on the main level. Painted wood floors in the living room add to the charm and south-facing windows let in loads of light. Fully finished lower level includes a 3/4 bath, laundry room, and more space for an office, rec room and storage. Small dog (under 25 lbs) or cat okay with a $500 pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

To schedule a private showing of this wonderful property, please contact Nikki Wagner at nikki@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #westseattlerentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU #highlandpark

(RLNE3077522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8114 18th Ave SW have any available units?
8114 18th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8114 18th Ave SW have?
Some of 8114 18th Ave SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8114 18th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
8114 18th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8114 18th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8114 18th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 8114 18th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 8114 18th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 8114 18th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8114 18th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8114 18th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 8114 18th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 8114 18th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 8114 18th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8114 18th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8114 18th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
