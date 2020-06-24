8114 18th Ave SW

Amenities

West Seattle Highland Park Home - Available June 1st! This charming two-bedroom home is nicely situated on a quiet street in the Highland Park neighborhood of West Seattle. Remodeled kitchen features butcher block countertops, stainless appliances, and tiled backsplash. French doors lead to a large deck and landscaped backyard. Paved pathway leads to a graveled parking space off the alley. Two bedrooms and one bath on the main level. Painted wood floors in the living room add to the charm and south-facing windows let in loads of light. Fully finished lower level includes a 3/4 bath, laundry room, and more space for an office, rec room and storage. Small dog (under 25 lbs) or cat okay with a $500 pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



To schedule a private showing of this wonderful property, please contact Nikki Wagner at nikki@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-619-8124



