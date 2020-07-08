All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

806 30th Ave S

806 30th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

806 30th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Madrona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/399ef92005 ----
Leschi/Madrona area, beautiful, large, around 1800 sq. foot, 4 bedroom, 1 bath house. Outstanding quality. high-end living 5 minute drive from downtown Seattle, I-5, I-90, 520, and shopping. Ten-minute drive from University Village. On the bus line Nice yard with garden potential

Main Floor - Open and spacious layout tons of natural light and is surrounded by windows. very large convening area living room, large dining room, kitchen (including dishwasher), some highlights of the property: beautiful hardwood floors, one deck, beautifully finished bathrooms (high-end finishes), wonderful 100-year-old character,

Top Floor - 4 large bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the top floor. This floor also. Large windows allow for natural light. Re-finished hardwood throughout.

Outside Big Deck in back, flower beds, Parking off street 3 cars spot in back

Basement - This floor has a washer and Dryer

**Furniture can be included for additional rent if needed, if not it will be removed

Flower Beds
Fridge
Fully Furnished !!!
Hardwood
Huge Deck
On / Off Street Parking
Range
Up Dated
View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 30th Ave S have any available units?
806 30th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 30th Ave S have?
Some of 806 30th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 30th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
806 30th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 30th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 806 30th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 806 30th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 806 30th Ave S offers parking.
Does 806 30th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 30th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 30th Ave S have a pool?
No, 806 30th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 806 30th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 806 30th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 806 30th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 30th Ave S has units with dishwashers.

