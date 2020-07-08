806 30th Ave S

Amenities

Leschi/Madrona area, beautiful, large, around 1800 sq. foot, 4 bedroom, 1 bath house. Outstanding quality. high-end living 5 minute drive from downtown Seattle, I-5, I-90, 520, and shopping. Ten-minute drive from University Village. On the bus line Nice yard with garden potential



Main Floor - Open and spacious layout tons of natural light and is surrounded by windows. very large convening area living room, large dining room, kitchen (including dishwasher), some highlights of the property: beautiful hardwood floors, one deck, beautifully finished bathrooms (high-end finishes), wonderful 100-year-old character,



Top Floor - 4 large bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the top floor. This floor also. Large windows allow for natural light. Re-finished hardwood throughout.



Outside Big Deck in back, flower beds, Parking off street 3 cars spot in back



Basement - This floor has a washer and Dryer



**Furniture can be included for additional rent if needed, if not it will be removed



