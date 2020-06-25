All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

8004 25th Ave NW

8004 25th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8004 25th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled, Attached garage. Water, Sewer, garbage included! - Completely remodeled interior, attached garage within walking distance to shops, restaurants, coffee and Golden Gardens park. Hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. 1bdrm upstairs and 1 downstairs. I full bathroom upstairs and 1 half bath downstairs. Full size washer and dryer (not shared). Lots of natural light facing west. Good amount of storage areas. Back patio with alley access.

LEASE TERMS:
Non smoking property. No dogs, cats conditionally approved. No other pets allowed. Tenant must have renters insurance. The fireplace is inoperable and shall not be used. $76 shall be added to rent each month for water, sewer and garbage. Tenant agrees to pay for 50% of property maintenance charge (with next door unit). This is an online payment property. All payments, including rent, must be paid online. Tenant shall be set up with a tenant portal prior to moving in. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information to their own satisfaction.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4861160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8004 25th Ave NW have any available units?
8004 25th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8004 25th Ave NW have?
Some of 8004 25th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8004 25th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
8004 25th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 25th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8004 25th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 8004 25th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 8004 25th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 8004 25th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8004 25th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 25th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 8004 25th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 8004 25th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 8004 25th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 25th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8004 25th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
