8004 25th Ave NW

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely Remodeled, Attached garage. Water, Sewer, garbage included! - Completely remodeled interior, attached garage within walking distance to shops, restaurants, coffee and Golden Gardens park. Hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. 1bdrm upstairs and 1 downstairs. I full bathroom upstairs and 1 half bath downstairs. Full size washer and dryer (not shared). Lots of natural light facing west. Good amount of storage areas. Back patio with alley access.



Non smoking property. No dogs, cats conditionally approved. No other pets allowed. Tenant must have renters insurance. The fireplace is inoperable and shall not be used. $76 shall be added to rent each month for water, sewer and garbage. Tenant agrees to pay for 50% of property maintenance charge (with next door unit). This is an online payment property. All payments, including rent, must be paid online. Tenant shall be set up with a tenant portal prior to moving in. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information to their own satisfaction.



