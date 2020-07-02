All apartments in Seattle
800 N Allen Place #301

800 North Allen Place · No Longer Available
Location

800 North Allen Place, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom + Den, 2 Bathroom West Facing Fremont Condo - Location, location, location! This condo is located in the ideal Fremont neighborhood with walking distance to many stores and restaurants and has easy access to highway 99 making commuting a breeze. Features include a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and a walk in closet, two bathrooms, recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, west facing unit and deck with tons of light, a den which could be a great home office, and an attached garage. Pet friendly. Available now.

Features Include:
2 bedrooms + Den
2 bathrooms
Approximately 1016 sq ft
Controlled entry building
Elevator
Master bedroom with walk in closet and en-suite bath
Dishwasher
Washer and dryer
West facing deck
Attached garage parking
One pet negotiable with additional pet rent
Owner pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Electric heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2550
Deposit $2550

Located in Fremont close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

(RLNE5670640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 N Allen Place #301 have any available units?
800 N Allen Place #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 N Allen Place #301 have?
Some of 800 N Allen Place #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 N Allen Place #301 currently offering any rent specials?
800 N Allen Place #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 N Allen Place #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 N Allen Place #301 is pet friendly.
Does 800 N Allen Place #301 offer parking?
Yes, 800 N Allen Place #301 offers parking.
Does 800 N Allen Place #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 N Allen Place #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 N Allen Place #301 have a pool?
No, 800 N Allen Place #301 does not have a pool.
Does 800 N Allen Place #301 have accessible units?
No, 800 N Allen Place #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 N Allen Place #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 N Allen Place #301 has units with dishwashers.

