800 N Allen Place #301

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom + Den, 2 Bathroom West Facing Fremont Condo - Location, location, location! This condo is located in the ideal Fremont neighborhood with walking distance to many stores and restaurants and has easy access to highway 99 making commuting a breeze. Features include a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and a walk in closet, two bathrooms, recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, west facing unit and deck with tons of light, a den which could be a great home office, and an attached garage. Pet friendly. Available now.



Features Include:

2 bedrooms + Den

2 bathrooms

Approximately 1016 sq ft

Controlled entry building

Elevator

Master bedroom with walk in closet and en-suite bath

Dishwasher

Washer and dryer

West facing deck

Attached garage parking

One pet negotiable with additional pet rent

Owner pays wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Electric heat

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $2550

Deposit $2550



Located in Fremont close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



(RLNE5670640)