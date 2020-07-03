All apartments in Seattle
7929 Seward Park Ave. S.
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

7929 Seward Park Ave. S.

7929 Seward Park Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

7929 Seward Park Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Dunlap

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Seward Park 4 bedroom 3.5 bath - Your dream of leasing a large home in the city has been answered! Multiple outdoor spaces including two decks let you take in the colorful evening sunsets. The first floor has a beautiful open layout and for entertaining. Kitchens for when you really need to cook. Check out the large bedrooms and lofty master suite. There are also two sets of washers/dryers. Easy commute downtown or to the east side via car or transit. Pets on a case by case basis. Utilities are not included in the rent.

(RLNE5679999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7929 Seward Park Ave. S. have any available units?
7929 Seward Park Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 7929 Seward Park Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
7929 Seward Park Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7929 Seward Park Ave. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7929 Seward Park Ave. S. is pet friendly.
Does 7929 Seward Park Ave. S. offer parking?
No, 7929 Seward Park Ave. S. does not offer parking.
Does 7929 Seward Park Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7929 Seward Park Ave. S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7929 Seward Park Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 7929 Seward Park Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 7929 Seward Park Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 7929 Seward Park Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 7929 Seward Park Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7929 Seward Park Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7929 Seward Park Ave. S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7929 Seward Park Ave. S. does not have units with air conditioning.

