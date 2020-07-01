7910 Fremont Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

This luxury one-bedroom, one bath CHBO Certified apartment is just two miles north of downtown Seattle. Fremont is a vibrant neighborhood and this home is within easy walking distance of great boutique shops, grocery stores, many excellent and varied restaurants and cafes, great night spots, several parks and miles of hiking and biking trails. The central location means you can be anywhere else in Seattle metro in fifteen minutes or less. Please note, if youre seeking corporate housing for multiple employees, this is one of three CHBO Certified units available in this building, the others being #10015 and #5209. In this unit, pet cats are allowed.

Available for stays of one month or more, this fully furnished and completely remodeled one-bedroom condo comes with a reserved parking space right in front and includes all utilities and up to $100 in electricity usage per month. Youll find this luxury flat in a stately brick building surrounded by well-manicured landscaping. Theres convenient keypad entry so no need to fumble with keys. Oak hardwood flooring and neutral color schemes establish a clean, modern feel. Bright light punctuates the geometric lines of this the modern furniture and dcor, bringing elegance to simplicity. The living room is composed of soft fabric sofas and a wide screen LCD TV that includes cable. Also free is high-speed Wi-Fi, with which you can work or be productive at the provided office desk and copier/scanner/printer in the living room, or simply stream TV shows on your devices. Adjacent is a two-seat bistro dining room with leather chairs and a solid wood table. This flows to the track-lit gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, all the small appliances and equipment needed to make cooking here a joy.

The master bedroom is appointed with a queen bed of luxury premium linens and mattress, an under-bed dresser and sliding closet, bookshelf, and a wall mounted flat screen TV. The full bath includes a shower and l