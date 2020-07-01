All apartments in Seattle
7910 Fremont Avenue North

7910 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7910 Fremont Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This luxury one-bedroom, one bath CHBO Certified apartment is just two miles north of downtown Seattle. Fremont is a vibrant neighborhood and this home is within easy walking distance of great boutique shops, grocery stores, many excellent and varied restaurants and cafes, great night spots, several parks and miles of hiking and biking trails. The central location means you can be anywhere else in Seattle metro in fifteen minutes or less. Please note, if youre seeking corporate housing for multiple employees, this is one of three CHBO Certified units available in this building, the others being #10015 and #5209. In this unit, pet cats are allowed.
Available for stays of one month or more, this fully furnished and completely remodeled one-bedroom condo comes with a reserved parking space right in front and includes all utilities and up to $100 in electricity usage per month. Youll find this luxury flat in a stately brick building surrounded by well-manicured landscaping. Theres convenient keypad entry so no need to fumble with keys. Oak hardwood flooring and neutral color schemes establish a clean, modern feel. Bright light punctuates the geometric lines of this the modern furniture and dcor, bringing elegance to simplicity. The living room is composed of soft fabric sofas and a wide screen LCD TV that includes cable. Also free is high-speed Wi-Fi, with which you can work or be productive at the provided office desk and copier/scanner/printer in the living room, or simply stream TV shows on your devices. Adjacent is a two-seat bistro dining room with leather chairs and a solid wood table. This flows to the track-lit gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, all the small appliances and equipment needed to make cooking here a joy.
The master bedroom is appointed with a queen bed of luxury premium linens and mattress, an under-bed dresser and sliding closet, bookshelf, and a wall mounted flat screen TV. The full bath includes a shower and l

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7910 Fremont Avenue North have any available units?
7910 Fremont Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7910 Fremont Avenue North have?
Some of 7910 Fremont Avenue North's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7910 Fremont Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
7910 Fremont Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7910 Fremont Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 7910 Fremont Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7910 Fremont Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 7910 Fremont Avenue North offers parking.
Does 7910 Fremont Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7910 Fremont Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7910 Fremont Avenue North have a pool?
No, 7910 Fremont Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 7910 Fremont Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 7910 Fremont Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 7910 Fremont Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7910 Fremont Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

