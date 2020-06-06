Amenities

7908 Fremont Ave N Available 09/21/19 Life is Good on Phinney Ridge! - Here's a great opportunity to rent a lovely home in a very desirable location. This cutie boasts (2) bedrooms and (1) bath. Big, sunny living room and dining room. Kitchen is loaded with vintage kitsch! Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Low maintenance and private yard. Within walking distance to Hwy 99 buslines, many restaurants, coffee shops and retail.



The finer details: you will be renting the main and upper floors of this home. On the basement level you will have access to the washer and dryer area. Basement bedroom and garage will be used for owner storage. Small to medium sized dog allowed with additional deposit and $50/month pet rent.



*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$50 application fee per applicant

*Tenants responsible for all utilities

*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants

*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying

*Please do not disturb current occupants



No Cats Allowed



