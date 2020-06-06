All apartments in Seattle
/
Seattle, WA
/
7908 Fremont Ave N
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

7908 Fremont Ave N

7908 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7908 Fremont Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
pet friendly
7908 Fremont Ave N Available 09/21/19 Life is Good on Phinney Ridge! - Here's a great opportunity to rent a lovely home in a very desirable location. This cutie boasts (2) bedrooms and (1) bath. Big, sunny living room and dining room. Kitchen is loaded with vintage kitsch! Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Low maintenance and private yard. Within walking distance to Hwy 99 buslines, many restaurants, coffee shops and retail.

The finer details: you will be renting the main and upper floors of this home. On the basement level you will have access to the washer and dryer area. Basement bedroom and garage will be used for owner storage. Small to medium sized dog allowed with additional deposit and $50/month pet rent.

*All applicants over 18 must apply
*$50 application fee per applicant
*Tenants responsible for all utilities
*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants
*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying
*Please do not disturb current occupants

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5124915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7908 Fremont Ave N have any available units?
7908 Fremont Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7908 Fremont Ave N have?
Some of 7908 Fremont Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7908 Fremont Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7908 Fremont Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7908 Fremont Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7908 Fremont Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 7908 Fremont Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 7908 Fremont Ave N offers parking.
Does 7908 Fremont Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7908 Fremont Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7908 Fremont Ave N have a pool?
No, 7908 Fremont Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 7908 Fremont Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7908 Fremont Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7908 Fremont Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7908 Fremont Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
