7779 10th Ave SW

2BR Single Family Home - Quaint & Quiet! - Tucked away with mature landscaping, this 2BR/1BA home is ready for you to move right in! Plenty of light fills the nicely sized living room w/ hardwood floors and the smaller 2nd bedroom is just off the back deck. Brand new paint throughout and new carpet too! Plus, around back, the storage under the home is massive and offers a ton of storage capacity! Resident is responsible for all utilities and landscaping too. Also, you'll experience plenty of street parking out front and off alley parking in the back. Owner not willing to consider pets at this time. Schedule today!



