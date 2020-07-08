7742 21st Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Step inside this sweet, storybook 1937 Tudor, and be welcomed into warmth, comfort, and style. From gorgeous wood-wrapped French style windows, to curving archways, and lovingly maintained architectural details, this spacious home is designed for gracious living.



Whether you’re indulging your inner Chef in the bright, spacious Gourmet Kitchen, or gathering friends and family on the sunny back patio for a perfect summer party, you’re sure to create a wealth of new memories in this immaculate gem.



As your day winds down, retreat downstairs to your massive master suite. Privately removed from the rest of the living spaces, this is the perfect urban sanctuary without even leaving home! This elegant space includes a custom designed California-style walk-in closet, trendy barn door entrance, and access to an airy full bath w/period style claw-foot soaking tub.



With an additional two large bedrooms and bright full bath on the main floor, and an expansive loft-style bedroom upstairs, there’s plenty of room for everyone.



Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in the sought-after Ravenna neighborhood and Wedgwood Elementary. Walk blocks to University Prep, Eckstein, Roosevelt High and Bus Lines to Downtown, UW and University Village.



Minutes from Green Lake, Ravenna Park, Sand Point Country Club, and Magnuson Park for great outdoor adventures! Close to shopping, dining, theaters, and other great amenities. Easy access to Lake City Way and I5 Express Lanes for worry-free commuting.



FEATURES:



• 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in 2,250 sf of gracious living!

• Gorgeous wood-wrapped windows for plenty of natural light

• Gleaming hardwoods, fresh tile and plush carpets

• Gourmet Kitchen w/ plenty of designer cabinets

• Marble slab counters w/ white subway tile backsplash

• Stainless steel appliances including a 4-burner gas range

• Convenient furniture-style kitchen island

• Bright, spacious mudroom with additional storage

• Formal dining room and large, airy living room

• Fresh main bath w/subway tile wrapped bath/shower combo

• HUGE private lower level master suite w/ designer California-style walk-in closet

• Master bath w/ period-style claw-foot soaking tub and suspended shower

• 2 large bedrooms on main floor

• Enormous loft-style bedroom on top floor w/ vaulted ceilings

• Lower level utility room w/ full-size washer and dryer

• Large, private Mediterranean back patio w/ built-in fountain

• Sunny front yard patio area w/ picnic table

• Impeccably landscaped front and back yards

• Mature walnut tree to inspire specialty recipes

• Year-round yard maintenance included

• Connected garage to keep you dry and warm, and plenty of easy parking

• Walk Score = 71: This area is very walkable; most errands can be accomplished on foot

• Bike Score = 76: Convenient to use a bike for most trips.



Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206-399-2275 / Marisa@DwellingsSeattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.