Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7736 35th Ave SW Available 03/14/19 West Seattle Home - Available March 14th - Charming two bedroom home set high off the street with great proximity to neighborhood amenities, commuter access, bus lines, I-5, SoDo, and Downtown! Large windows let in loads of light. Hardwood floors throughout the living room and both bedrooms. Eating space in the kitchen. One full bath and in-unit washer and dryer. Cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit. Three parking spaces off the alley in back of the home. Sorry, no smoking.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



#avenueoneresidential #westseattlerentals #westseattleforlease



(RLNE4752319)