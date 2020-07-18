All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7721 Earl AVE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7721 Earl AVE NW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

7721 Earl AVE NW

7721 Earl Avenue Northwest · (425) 591-5692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7721 Earl Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7721 Earl AVE NW · Avail. now

$3,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL, RENOVATED 4 BED BALLARD HOME FOR RENT W EASY COMMUTE! - *$3595 per month rent, Utilities not included; Available July 2020*
*4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1600 SF, 4000 SF LOT, Fully-fenced flat Yard with nice landscape*
*1 year or 2 year lease available; Pets Considered on case-by-case basis*
*First month's rent ($3595) and security deposit ($3595) due upon move in*
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This home offers renovated, spacious living space with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in heart of Ballard. House has newer paint and wood floors, large corner windows, stylish finishes and updated bathrooms, bedrooms, and kitchen. . There are 2 bedrooms on main level and 2 bedrooms on the lower level. Laundry room with Washer and dryer on the lower level. Kitchen is fully updated with high-end finishes.

Home is located in a very nice, quiet Ballard neighborhood, while still being within walking distance to all Ballard has to offer. Lot is nicely landscaped with lush plants and bushes as well as being fully fenced for those with young children and pets. Large flat serene backyard is perfect for pets, kids, or get-togethers with friends and family. Home offers a detached garage with many storage spaces. There are many street parking available also. Easy access to south lake union, easy Freeway and Bi-way access for a quick commute to Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, and the Eastside. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Ballard schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. Great Ballard school district, include:
-Loyal Heights Elementary
-Whitman Middle School
-Ballard High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Green Lake, Shilshole Bay, Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound
-Golden Gardens Park, Discovery Park, Gas Works Park, Ballard Commons Park
-Woodland Park Zoo, Ballard Boys & Girls Club, Downtown Ballard, Hiram Chittenden Locks
- Interbay Golf Complex, Jefferson Golf, Jackson Park Golf, Sand Point CC & Golf.

This home has everything you could want and more. Email, Text, or Call today!

(RLNE2532277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7721 Earl AVE NW have any available units?
7721 Earl AVE NW has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7721 Earl AVE NW have?
Some of 7721 Earl AVE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7721 Earl AVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
7721 Earl AVE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7721 Earl AVE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7721 Earl AVE NW is pet friendly.
Does 7721 Earl AVE NW offer parking?
Yes, 7721 Earl AVE NW offers parking.
Does 7721 Earl AVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7721 Earl AVE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7721 Earl AVE NW have a pool?
No, 7721 Earl AVE NW does not have a pool.
Does 7721 Earl AVE NW have accessible units?
No, 7721 Earl AVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7721 Earl AVE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7721 Earl AVE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7721 Earl AVE NW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Ava Queen Anne
330 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Skye At Belltown
500 Wall St
Seattle, WA 98121
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St
Seattle, WA 98146
Citizen
1222 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity