7721 Earl AVE NW

BEAUTIFUL, RENOVATED 4 BED BALLARD HOME FOR RENT W EASY COMMUTE! - *$3595 per month rent, Utilities not included; Available July 2020*

*4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1600 SF, 4000 SF LOT, Fully-fenced flat Yard with nice landscape*

*1 year or 2 year lease available; Pets Considered on case-by-case basis*

*First month's rent ($3595) and security deposit ($3595) due upon move in*

This home offers renovated, spacious living space with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in heart of Ballard. House has newer paint and wood floors, large corner windows, stylish finishes and updated bathrooms, bedrooms, and kitchen. . There are 2 bedrooms on main level and 2 bedrooms on the lower level. Laundry room with Washer and dryer on the lower level. Kitchen is fully updated with high-end finishes.



Home is located in a very nice, quiet Ballard neighborhood, while still being within walking distance to all Ballard has to offer. Lot is nicely landscaped with lush plants and bushes as well as being fully fenced for those with young children and pets. Large flat serene backyard is perfect for pets, kids, or get-togethers with friends and family. Home offers a detached garage with many storage spaces. There are many street parking available also. Easy access to south lake union, easy Freeway and Bi-way access for a quick commute to Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, and the Eastside. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Ballard schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. Great Ballard school district, include:

-Loyal Heights Elementary

-Whitman Middle School

-Ballard High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Green Lake, Shilshole Bay, Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound

-Golden Gardens Park, Discovery Park, Gas Works Park, Ballard Commons Park

-Woodland Park Zoo, Ballard Boys & Girls Club, Downtown Ballard, Hiram Chittenden Locks

- Interbay Golf Complex, Jefferson Golf, Jackson Park Golf, Sand Point CC & Golf.



This home has everything you could want and more. Email, Text, or Call today!



