Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

7721 44th Ave SW

7721 44th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7721 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Fauntleroy

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
coffee bar
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
Available 11/03/19 Single house in W Seattle 15 min from Alki Beach - Property Id: 90642

Breathtaking views of Puget Sound and Olympic mountains. Two bedroom two bath, equipped kitchen, new furniture, new paint, washer and dryer. Twenty minutes to Sea-Tac International Airport. Just five minutes from Fauntleroy Ferry and Lincoln Park with wonderful hiking trails for those who like to hike (heated pool at the park from May - September.
Near restaurants, coffee shops, markets, shops and more.

RENTS SEPARATE
Recently finished basement with one bedroom one bathroom and a kitchenette. Rents separate, ask landlord for your special price if need it. NO SUBLEASING.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/90642p
Property Id 90642

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5189118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7721 44th Ave SW have any available units?
7721 44th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7721 44th Ave SW have?
Some of 7721 44th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7721 44th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
7721 44th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7721 44th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 7721 44th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7721 44th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 7721 44th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 7721 44th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7721 44th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7721 44th Ave SW have a pool?
Yes, 7721 44th Ave SW has a pool.
Does 7721 44th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 7721 44th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7721 44th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7721 44th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
