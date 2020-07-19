7721 44th Ave SW

Amenities
Available 11/03/19 Single house in W Seattle 15 min from Alki Beach - Property Id: 90642
Breathtaking views of Puget Sound and Olympic mountains. Two bedroom two bath, equipped kitchen, new furniture, new paint, washer and dryer. Twenty minutes to Sea-Tac International Airport. Just five minutes from Fauntleroy Ferry and Lincoln Park with wonderful hiking trails for those who like to hike (heated pool at the park from May - September.
Near restaurants, coffee shops, markets, shops and more.
RENTS SEPARATE
Recently finished basement with one bedroom one bathroom and a kitchenette. Rents separate, ask landlord for your special price if need it. NO SUBLEASING.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5189118)