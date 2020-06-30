769 Hayes St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1ST! Charming Lake Union 2 Bed/1.75 Bath Condo!



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



This condo is located just off Westlake, only 1 block from Lake Union. Easy access to major bus lines, downtown, South Lake Union and 99. Condo offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. All appliances pictures have been upgraded to all black! Master bedroom with private, full bath and double closets looks towards Gas Works Park. Master and second bedroom have carpet. Three quarter guest bath. Small private view balcony off main living area. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Secured parking for one car included along with water, sewer and garbage service.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet only considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.