Last updated January 28 2020 at 9:09 PM

769 Hayes St

769 Hayes Street · No Longer Available
Location

769 Hayes Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1ST! Charming Lake Union 2 Bed/1.75 Bath Condo!

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

This condo is located just off Westlake, only 1 block from Lake Union. Easy access to major bus lines, downtown, South Lake Union and 99. Condo offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. All appliances pictures have been upgraded to all black! Master bedroom with private, full bath and double closets looks towards Gas Works Park. Master and second bedroom have carpet. Three quarter guest bath. Small private view balcony off main living area. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Secured parking for one car included along with water, sewer and garbage service.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet only considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 769 Hayes St have any available units?
769 Hayes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 769 Hayes St have?
Some of 769 Hayes St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 769 Hayes St currently offering any rent specials?
769 Hayes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 769 Hayes St pet-friendly?
No, 769 Hayes St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 769 Hayes St offer parking?
Yes, 769 Hayes St offers parking.
Does 769 Hayes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 769 Hayes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 769 Hayes St have a pool?
No, 769 Hayes St does not have a pool.
Does 769 Hayes St have accessible units?
No, 769 Hayes St does not have accessible units.
Does 769 Hayes St have units with dishwashers?
No, 769 Hayes St does not have units with dishwashers.

