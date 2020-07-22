7616 39th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully refreshed home with great floorpan and space! - This Seattle home has so much to offer. Freshly painted throughout brightens this home up to compliment the plus sized rooms and floorpan. The kitchen flows right into a huge living and dining room and half bath on the main floor. All three bedrooms are upstairs with two full bathrooms upstairs. Large master bedroom boast plenty of natural light and a walk in closet. You can relax on the front porch or in the fenced backyard. Detached garage gives added space for your car and possibly some storage. Washer and dryer are in unit with nice mud room by back door!



Available now!

Rent: $2,295

Application fee: Nonrefundable $43/applicant. Anyone 18+ years old has to apply.

Tenant pays all utilities



No pets

No smoking



Questions? Text Property Manager Randy Kitchens (425)988-4425 or email randy@northpacificproperties.com



