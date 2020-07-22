All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

7616 39th Ave S

7616 39th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

7616 39th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Holly Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully refreshed home with great floorpan and space! - This Seattle home has so much to offer. Freshly painted throughout brightens this home up to compliment the plus sized rooms and floorpan. The kitchen flows right into a huge living and dining room and half bath on the main floor. All three bedrooms are upstairs with two full bathrooms upstairs. Large master bedroom boast plenty of natural light and a walk in closet. You can relax on the front porch or in the fenced backyard. Detached garage gives added space for your car and possibly some storage. Washer and dryer are in unit with nice mud room by back door!

Available now!
Rent: $2,295
Application fee: Nonrefundable $43/applicant. Anyone 18+ years old has to apply.
Tenant pays all utilities

No pets
No smoking

Questions? Text Property Manager Randy Kitchens (425)988-4425 or email randy@northpacificproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5172230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7616 39th Ave S have any available units?
7616 39th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7616 39th Ave S have?
Some of 7616 39th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7616 39th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
7616 39th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7616 39th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 7616 39th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7616 39th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 7616 39th Ave S offers parking.
Does 7616 39th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7616 39th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7616 39th Ave S have a pool?
No, 7616 39th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 7616 39th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 7616 39th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 7616 39th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7616 39th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
