7600 Greenwood Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We have a beautiful 2 bedroom available at the Aspen Park Condos! The unit has great Southwest exposure! Tastefully appointed and featuring absolutely everything one needs! Unit comes with large kitchen with marble counter tops, stainless steel applicances, and lots of cabinets! Living room comes with a wood burning fireplace, lots of natural light and great size covered balcony! Unit comes with stacked washer/dryer in the uniit for your convenience! Master bedroom comes with a great sized closet with lots of racks and drawers for custominzing your closet! The unit comes with one garage parking space, storage, an elevator, territorial & lake views! Close to Greenwood & Phinney shops, restaurants, coffee, buslines & more. Easy access to 99 and I-5 and bus routes right on Greenwood Ave. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:45 PM! (One showing per party, we will not show the unit twice! If you need to measure for furniture, be sure to bring measuring tapes, and take photos/videos for anyone else who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedrooms - 1 Bathroom - Approx. 675 SF - Hardwoods in Living Room - Stainless Steel Appliances - Up to 2 pets