Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7600 Greenwood Avenue N

7600 Greenwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7600 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We have a beautiful 2 bedroom available at the Aspen Park Condos! The unit has great Southwest exposure! Tastefully appointed and featuring absolutely everything one needs! Unit comes with large kitchen with marble counter tops, stainless steel applicances, and lots of cabinets! Living room comes with a wood burning fireplace, lots of natural light and great size covered balcony! Unit comes with stacked washer/dryer in the uniit for your convenience! Master bedroom comes with a great sized closet with lots of racks and drawers for custominzing your closet! The unit comes with one garage parking space, storage, an elevator, territorial & lake views! Close to Greenwood & Phinney shops, restaurants, coffee, buslines & more. Easy access to 99 and I-5 and bus routes right on Greenwood Ave. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:45 PM! (One showing per party, we will not show the unit twice! If you need to measure for furniture, be sure to bring measuring tapes, and take photos/videos for anyone else who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedrooms - 1 Bathroom - Approx. 675 SF - Hardwoods in Living Room - Stainless Steel Appliances - Up to 2 pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 Greenwood Avenue N have any available units?
7600 Greenwood Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7600 Greenwood Avenue N have?
Some of 7600 Greenwood Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 Greenwood Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
7600 Greenwood Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 Greenwood Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7600 Greenwood Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 7600 Greenwood Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 7600 Greenwood Avenue N offers parking.
Does 7600 Greenwood Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7600 Greenwood Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 Greenwood Avenue N have a pool?
No, 7600 Greenwood Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 7600 Greenwood Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 7600 Greenwood Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 Greenwood Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7600 Greenwood Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
