7551 21st Ave NE.
7551 21st Ave NE
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

7551 21st Ave NE

7551 21st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7551 21st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7551 21st Ave NE Available 05/01/19 Vintage Charm In Ravenna! - Welcome home! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the desirable Ravenna neighborhood. Enjoy the beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main floor. This home has arched doorways and built in nooks that give it so much character! The downstairs has a wonderful carpeted bonus area along with a second bathroom and third bedroom. Enjoy the wonderful propane fireplace! Hurry because this adorable home overflowing with vintage charm will not last long!

-12 month minimum lease required.
-All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
-$40.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have
toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple
Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is
required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be prorated
if necessary.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule
a viewing via our guest card system.
-Cat allowed, case by case, negotiable with monthly pet
rent and pet deposit.
Call today to schedule your viewing appointment.
View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available
Rental

(RLNE3992375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7551 21st Ave NE have any available units?
7551 21st Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7551 21st Ave NE have?
Some of 7551 21st Ave NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7551 21st Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7551 21st Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7551 21st Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7551 21st Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 7551 21st Ave NE offer parking?
No, 7551 21st Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 7551 21st Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7551 21st Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7551 21st Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7551 21st Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7551 21st Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7551 21st Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7551 21st Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7551 21st Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

