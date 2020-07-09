All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:03 PM

7548 44th AVE NE

7548 44th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7548 44th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b6e567c01c ---- Lovely Cape Cod style home in View Ridge! Nicely updated, but still retains plenty of original charm. Gleaming hardwood floors upstairs, newer carpet downstairs. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Completely updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and maple cabinets. Formal dining room with original built-in china cabinet. Large master bedroom with custom blinds, sliding glass doors open to deck and fenced back yard. Nice sized 2nd bedroom. Upstairs bath also completely with pedestal sink, tiled tub surround. 3rd bedroom downstairs, plus .75 bath and large bonus room. Washer and dryer included. Lots of mature landscaping. Detached 1 car garage. Sorry, no pets. YEAR BUILT: 1947 SCHOOLS Elementary: View Ridge Middle/Jr High: Eckstein High: Roosevelt APPLIANCES Oven/Range Refrigerator Dishwasher Microwave Washer Dryer PARKING 1 Car Detached Garage HEATING Oil UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $3195. We may ask for last month?s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY No Pets EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Bus Route

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7548 44th AVE NE have any available units?
7548 44th AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7548 44th AVE NE have?
Some of 7548 44th AVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7548 44th AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
7548 44th AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7548 44th AVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7548 44th AVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 7548 44th AVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 7548 44th AVE NE offers parking.
Does 7548 44th AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7548 44th AVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7548 44th AVE NE have a pool?
No, 7548 44th AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 7548 44th AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 7548 44th AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7548 44th AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7548 44th AVE NE has units with dishwashers.

