7548 44th AVE NE

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b6e567c01c ---- Lovely Cape Cod style home in View Ridge! Nicely updated, but still retains plenty of original charm. Gleaming hardwood floors upstairs, newer carpet downstairs. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Completely updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and maple cabinets. Formal dining room with original built-in china cabinet. Large master bedroom with custom blinds, sliding glass doors open to deck and fenced back yard. Nice sized 2nd bedroom. Upstairs bath also completely with pedestal sink, tiled tub surround. 3rd bedroom downstairs, plus .75 bath and large bonus room. Washer and dryer included. Lots of mature landscaping. Detached 1 car garage. Sorry, no pets. YEAR BUILT: 1947 SCHOOLS Elementary: View Ridge Middle/Jr High: Eckstein High: Roosevelt APPLIANCES Oven/Range Refrigerator Dishwasher Microwave Washer Dryer PARKING 1 Car Detached Garage HEATING Oil UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $3195. We may ask for last month?s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY No Pets EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Bus Route