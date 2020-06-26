All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

7541 27th Ave NW

7541 27th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7541 27th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Vintage Ballard Brick 3BR/1.75BA + full basement in great neighborhood! - Relish your time at home in this beautiful 1950's charmer. You will enjoy 3 good sized bedrooms, large formal dining room, clean bright kitchen with eating space, a large family room, full basement with tons of space and storage, one full bathroom upstairs and 3/4 downstairs. Professionally maintained yard, garage parking for one car and another uncovered parking spot! 2 blocks to the park, 3 blocks to main busline on 24th Ave, minutes from everything Ballard has to offer! Loyal Heights is a lovely community just a hop, skip and a jump to the action in Old Ballard and only a short bike ride to Golden Gardens Beach, The Ballard Locks and the Burke Gilman Trail -taking you to Fremont and beyond! NS, one pet okay with references and additional deposit.

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

(RLNE2436026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7541 27th Ave NW have any available units?
7541 27th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 7541 27th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
7541 27th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7541 27th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7541 27th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 7541 27th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 7541 27th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 7541 27th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7541 27th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7541 27th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 7541 27th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 7541 27th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 7541 27th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7541 27th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7541 27th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7541 27th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7541 27th Ave NW has units with air conditioning.
