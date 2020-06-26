7541 27th Ave NW

Amenities

Vintage Ballard Brick 3BR/1.75BA + full basement in great neighborhood! - Relish your time at home in this beautiful 1950's charmer. You will enjoy 3 good sized bedrooms, large formal dining room, clean bright kitchen with eating space, a large family room, full basement with tons of space and storage, one full bathroom upstairs and 3/4 downstairs. Professionally maintained yard, garage parking for one car and another uncovered parking spot! 2 blocks to the park, 3 blocks to main busline on 24th Ave, minutes from everything Ballard has to offer! Loyal Heights is a lovely community just a hop, skip and a jump to the action in Old Ballard and only a short bike ride to Golden Gardens Beach, The Ballard Locks and the Burke Gilman Trail -taking you to Fremont and beyond! NS, one pet okay with references and additional deposit.



