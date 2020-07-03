7466 Corliss Ave N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking garage media room

Green Lake Urban Retreat- 1/2 block to the Lake with Chef's kitchen - To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/646577



A short walk to Greenlake, this sunlit urban retreat had updated chef's kitchen w/Viking range, paperstone counters and timeless modern design. Large bedroom with double closet, updated bath, flex room/office on main floor. Generous living room with gas wood stove, hardwood floors on main. Lower level offers 2 bedrooms, updated bath, storage, laundry closet and additional room could be a project room, family room or media room. Nice size 1-car garage and long driveway.

Sunny front courtyard and large fenced private backyard + a paved patio completes this cozy home. A rare opportunity to live less than a block from Greenlake in this sunny, updated home.



~ One bedroom + flex room ( can be a small bedroom) and 3/4 bath on main floor

~ 2 bedrooms, family room, full bath, laundry room on lower level with access to backyard

~ Sunny front courtyard to relax in Spring/Summer warm days

~ A short walk to world famous Green Lake

~ Lovely fully fenced private backyard offers grassy area, paved patio and large flower/herb metal boxes

Virtual tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/646577



-All utilities are tenants responsibilities.

-Landscaping and yard care are tenants responsibilities.

-12 month lease

~ A $10/month furnace filter service will be added-Filters delivered once a month

-1 small-medium pet under 30 lbs will be considered on case by case basis, Pet rent of $50/month will apply. All pets must go through www.petscreening.com

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response..

-~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



