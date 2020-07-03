All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

7466 Corliss Ave N

7466 Corliss Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7466 Corliss Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Green Lake Urban Retreat- 1/2 block to the Lake with Chef's kitchen - To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/646577

A short walk to Greenlake, this sunlit urban retreat had updated chef's kitchen w/Viking range, paperstone counters and timeless modern design. Large bedroom with double closet, updated bath, flex room/office on main floor. Generous living room with gas wood stove, hardwood floors on main. Lower level offers 2 bedrooms, updated bath, storage, laundry closet and additional room could be a project room, family room or media room. Nice size 1-car garage and long driveway.
Sunny front courtyard and large fenced private backyard + a paved patio completes this cozy home. A rare opportunity to live less than a block from Greenlake in this sunny, updated home.

~ One bedroom + flex room ( can be a small bedroom) and 3/4 bath on main floor
~ 2 bedrooms, family room, full bath, laundry room on lower level with access to backyard
~ Sunny front courtyard to relax in Spring/Summer warm days
~ A short walk to world famous Green Lake
~ Lovely fully fenced private backyard offers grassy area, paved patio and large flower/herb metal boxes
Virtual tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/646577

-All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
-Landscaping and yard care are tenants responsibilities.
-12 month lease
~ A $10/month furnace filter service will be added-Filters delivered once a month
-1 small-medium pet under 30 lbs will be considered on case by case basis, Pet rent of $50/month will apply. All pets must go through www.petscreening.com
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response..
-~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

(RLNE5687493)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7466 Corliss Ave N have any available units?
7466 Corliss Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7466 Corliss Ave N have?
Some of 7466 Corliss Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7466 Corliss Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7466 Corliss Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7466 Corliss Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7466 Corliss Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 7466 Corliss Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 7466 Corliss Ave N offers parking.
Does 7466 Corliss Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7466 Corliss Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7466 Corliss Ave N have a pool?
No, 7466 Corliss Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 7466 Corliss Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7466 Corliss Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7466 Corliss Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7466 Corliss Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
