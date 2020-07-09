All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7416 4th Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7416 4th Avenue NE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:54 PM

7416 4th Avenue NE

7416 4th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Green Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7416 4th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
media room
This charming townhome is situated conveniently to anything you might need. Only 1/2 mile from I-5, minutes from 99 and only 1.5 blocks to Green Lake. Walkable to restaurants, cafes, drugstores, grocery stores, bars, and library. When not enjoying being inside, you can enjoy your private patio or rooftop deck. Inside you will enjoy plenty of space and storage in this 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home. Enter from the alley through a private courtyard. Hardwood floors, tile and NEW carpet throughout the home. First floor features a cozy office space while the second floor has a modern kitchen with gas stove, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances along with built in kitchen seating and storage. In the bright natural light filled living room, you find a gas fireplace along with a built in TV and media center along with sound system. New bottom-up/top-down privacy cellular shades on main living floor. Balcony off of living room. Upstairs enjoy two ample bedrooms, both featuring walk in closets and vaulted ceilings. The bathroom is tiled and has granite countertop. And above all of that you have your private rooftop deck space. Raidiant in floor heating throughout the home. Extra wide one car attached garage means LOTS off additional storage space and also means no more hot or cold car! Call, text or email Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group for your appointment asap. This one won't last. 206-419-2660 or michael@seattlerentalgroup.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7416 4th Avenue NE have any available units?
7416 4th Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7416 4th Avenue NE have?
Some of 7416 4th Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7416 4th Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
7416 4th Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7416 4th Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 7416 4th Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7416 4th Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 7416 4th Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 7416 4th Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7416 4th Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7416 4th Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 7416 4th Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 7416 4th Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 7416 4th Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7416 4th Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7416 4th Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Alcyone
301 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Union View Apartments
1243 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Mera
630 Boren Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Chroma SLU
1212 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University