7416 4th Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage internet access media room

This charming townhome is situated conveniently to anything you might need. Only 1/2 mile from I-5, minutes from 99 and only 1.5 blocks to Green Lake. Walkable to restaurants, cafes, drugstores, grocery stores, bars, and library. When not enjoying being inside, you can enjoy your private patio or rooftop deck. Inside you will enjoy plenty of space and storage in this 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home. Enter from the alley through a private courtyard. Hardwood floors, tile and NEW carpet throughout the home. First floor features a cozy office space while the second floor has a modern kitchen with gas stove, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances along with built in kitchen seating and storage. In the bright natural light filled living room, you find a gas fireplace along with a built in TV and media center along with sound system. New bottom-up/top-down privacy cellular shades on main living floor. Balcony off of living room. Upstairs enjoy two ample bedrooms, both featuring walk in closets and vaulted ceilings. The bathroom is tiled and has granite countertop. And above all of that you have your private rooftop deck space. Raidiant in floor heating throughout the home. Extra wide one car attached garage means LOTS off additional storage space and also means no more hot or cold car! Call, text or email Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group for your appointment asap. This one won't last. 206-419-2660 or michael@seattlerentalgroup.com.