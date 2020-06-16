Amenities

7414 5th Ave NE Available 07/01/19 Terrific Townhouse in Heart of Green Lake Neighborhood - Lovely, large, and bright 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhouse just 1.5 blocks from Green Lake. The home is near several bus lines and is close to everything the Green Lake neighborhood has to offer - unique shops, PCC, restaurants, gyms, exercise studios, etc. Walk Score 91.



The main floor offers an open floor plan with kitchen, dining and living room. The kitchen includes stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry, and ample cabinet space. Enjoy sitting by the cozy gas fireplace in the living room. The luxurious top floor master suite includes an en-suite master bath with an oversized jetted tub, a separate shower, double vanity sinks, walk-in closet, and a west-facing balcony. The top floor also has a separate laundry room with a full size washer and dryer.



The second bedroom features sliding doors to the fenced patio and back yard. The third bedroom would also make an excellent home office. This home also offers a two-car garage--a very rare find in the city.



- This is a strictly nonsmoking property.

- 12-month lease minimum; 24-month preferred.

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

- One pet negotiable: $50 pet rent will apply.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent are required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated over a maximum of six months.

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management representative.

- Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system. View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



