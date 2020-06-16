All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

7414 5th Ave NE

7414 5th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7414 5th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
7414 5th Ave NE Available 07/01/19 Terrific Townhouse in Heart of Green Lake Neighborhood - Lovely, large, and bright 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhouse just 1.5 blocks from Green Lake. The home is near several bus lines and is close to everything the Green Lake neighborhood has to offer - unique shops, PCC, restaurants, gyms, exercise studios, etc. Walk Score 91.

The main floor offers an open floor plan with kitchen, dining and living room. The kitchen includes stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry, and ample cabinet space. Enjoy sitting by the cozy gas fireplace in the living room. The luxurious top floor master suite includes an en-suite master bath with an oversized jetted tub, a separate shower, double vanity sinks, walk-in closet, and a west-facing balcony. The top floor also has a separate laundry room with a full size washer and dryer.

The second bedroom features sliding doors to the fenced patio and back yard. The third bedroom would also make an excellent home office. This home also offers a two-car garage--a very rare find in the city.

- This is a strictly nonsmoking property.
- 12-month lease minimum; 24-month preferred.
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.
- One pet negotiable: $50 pet rent will apply.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent are required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated over a maximum of six months.
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management representative.
- Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system. View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

(RLNE2223866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7414 5th Ave NE have any available units?
7414 5th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7414 5th Ave NE have?
Some of 7414 5th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7414 5th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7414 5th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7414 5th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7414 5th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 7414 5th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 7414 5th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 7414 5th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7414 5th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7414 5th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7414 5th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7414 5th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7414 5th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7414 5th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7414 5th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
