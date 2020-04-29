All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 14 2019 at 8:24 PM

735 N. 83rd St.

735 North 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

735 North 83rd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 1880 sq ft home has 3 Bedrooms Upstairs, and Updated 1 Full Bathroom. The Living room features a Wood Burning Fireplace and flows from the Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances, all with Lovely Wood Flooring. The Kitchen opens onto a large side Deck with provided BBQ and access to the Large Fenced Back Yard. This home is located a block away from Hwy 99 and 10 minutes from Green Lake and Woodland Park Zoo, and 20 minutes to Seattle. The lower level includes the Laundry room, a large Family/Rec room and an Office/Guest Bedroom with direct access to the second 3/4 Bathroom, and access to the One Car Garage and storage closet.

OUR REQUIREMENTS

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $9,600

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | No-Smoking Property

Pet Policy: Pets Allowed, 2 Cats or Dogs or One of Each Max., 35lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or Kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $3,200, Security Deposit $3,200 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 N. 83rd St. have any available units?
735 N. 83rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 N. 83rd St. have?
Some of 735 N. 83rd St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 N. 83rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
735 N. 83rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 N. 83rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 N. 83rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 735 N. 83rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 735 N. 83rd St. offers parking.
Does 735 N. 83rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 N. 83rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 N. 83rd St. have a pool?
No, 735 N. 83rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 735 N. 83rd St. have accessible units?
No, 735 N. 83rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 735 N. 83rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 N. 83rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
