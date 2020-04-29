735 N. 83rd St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 1880 sq ft home has 3 Bedrooms Upstairs, and Updated 1 Full Bathroom. The Living room features a Wood Burning Fireplace and flows from the Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances, all with Lovely Wood Flooring. The Kitchen opens onto a large side Deck with provided BBQ and access to the Large Fenced Back Yard. This home is located a block away from Hwy 99 and 10 minutes from Green Lake and Woodland Park Zoo, and 20 minutes to Seattle. The lower level includes the Laundry room, a large Family/Rec room and an Office/Guest Bedroom with direct access to the second 3/4 Bathroom, and access to the One Car Garage and storage closet.



OUR REQUIREMENTS



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $9,600



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | No-Smoking Property



Pet Policy: Pets Allowed, 2 Cats or Dogs or One of Each Max., 35lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or Kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $3,200, Security Deposit $3,200 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease)