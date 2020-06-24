7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303

Amenities

Sand Point One Bedroom Condo Available Now with Parking - Welcome home to The Court at Sand Point, a lovely condominium community in the Magnuson area. This one bedroom, one bathroom condo has been recently updated with a new bathroom, floors and interior paint throughout.



A modern home, your kitchen includes all appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cupboard space. Open kitchen, dining and living room layout make living and entertaining pleasurable. A gas fireplace and balcony off the living room are added bonuses! Plenty of natural light from the balcony door. A second balcony is located off the bedroom so you can enjoy southern and western exposure. Hardwood floors throughout main living space and bedroom with new tile floor in kitchen and bathroom. New tile surround in bathroom and washer/dryer located inside condo. Controlled access building plus parking in controlled access lot.

Awesome location with easy access to Matthews Beach, Magnuson Park, Sand Point Country Club and the Burke Gilman Trail.

~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Utilities paid by tenant

~12-month lease or longer

~Pets considered with pet rent

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)



(RLNE4737939)