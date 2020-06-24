All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303

7323 Sand Point Way NE · No Longer Available
Location

7323 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sand Point One Bedroom Condo Available Now with Parking - Welcome home to The Court at Sand Point, a lovely condominium community in the Magnuson area. This one bedroom, one bathroom condo has been recently updated with a new bathroom, floors and interior paint throughout.

A modern home, your kitchen includes all appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cupboard space. Open kitchen, dining and living room layout make living and entertaining pleasurable. A gas fireplace and balcony off the living room are added bonuses! Plenty of natural light from the balcony door. A second balcony is located off the bedroom so you can enjoy southern and western exposure. Hardwood floors throughout main living space and bedroom with new tile floor in kitchen and bathroom. New tile surround in bathroom and washer/dryer located inside condo. Controlled access building plus parking in controlled access lot.
Awesome location with easy access to Matthews Beach, Magnuson Park, Sand Point Country Club and the Burke Gilman Trail.
~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Utilities paid by tenant
~12-month lease or longer
~Pets considered with pet rent
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

(RLNE4737939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303 have any available units?
7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303 have?
Some of 7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303 currently offering any rent specials?
7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303 is pet friendly.
Does 7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303 offer parking?
Yes, 7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303 offers parking.
Does 7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303 have a pool?
No, 7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303 does not have a pool.
Does 7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303 have accessible units?
No, 7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
